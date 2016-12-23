Patriots list Tom Brady as questionable

Quarterback Tom Brady got in his third straight limited practice with the Patriots on Friday and that’s led to a questionable designation for Saturday’s game against the Jets.
Brady is listed with a thigh injury, which is a change from the knee issue that had him on the injury report for a couple of weeks earlier in the season. That issue never kept him from playing, however, and there’s been zero indication of doubt about his status for this weekend.
Should there be cause to sit him down, the Patriots have both Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett on the active roster to man the position.
Linebacker Dont’a Hightower returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session with a knee injury. Hightower is listed as questionable along with tight end Martellus Bennett, safety Jordan Richards and special teamer Matthew Slater. Wide receiver Danny Amendola is the only player that’s been ruled out for New England, which could end the weekend with the first seed in the AFC playoffs locked up.
Enough with this !
I’d love to see a half and half Brady/Garoppolo game. The outcome doesn’t seem like it will be remotely in doubt.
Anyone out there doubt Belichick is vindictive enough to play the Jets with Brissett?
Enough with… injury reports?
Geez, get some perspective.
Day 4, Tom Brady still questionable. America’s markets slide deeply. Oh Tommy, where are you? Commissoner Gordon, turn on the Tammy Light!
I’ll take one-legged Tom Brady over whoever is starting for the Jets.
Oh look, troll bait… uh, I mean a Brady article. Kick that patsanoia into high gear for the GOAT kids.
And anybody expecting less than a solid effort out of the Jets may be surprised. The game will have to won, they aren’t going quietly against NE.
Rest all the starters.!!!!!!
Day 4, Tom Brady still questionable. America’s markets slide deeply. Oh Tommy, where are you? Commissoner Gordon, turn on the Tammy Light!
15 years is a long time to stay mad little bro. Maybe you should find a healthier obsession. How’s that new Oakland stadium coming along?
Hahah “turn on the tammy light”
No kidding…what a poor role model this clown is.
First Hightower and now Brady. This is not looking good.
Poor poor #HaterNation….. I almost feel bad for the poor saps
“Anyone out there doubt Belichick is vindictive enough to play the Jets with Brissett?”
I do. Bill’s only concern will be which player gives the team the best chance of a win.
After last year I think the team would love to go into week 17 with the #1 seed locked up.
I’m pulling for the Pats to get the #1 seed, and let Brady rest up for the post season, I will thank you, and so will the Dolphins.Bill
Tom Brady has won 20 games in his career with a defense ranked 16th or worse.
Peyton Manning has won 102 games playing with a defense ranked 16th or worse. Over 1/2 of Mannings wins have come with a defense ranked in the bottom half of the league.
And I’m sure we all agree that Brady has always had a better coach than Manning. Special teams have always been an advantage to Brady as Brady’s team has been better than Mannings in all but one year.
Hahah “turn on the tammy light”
No kidding…what a poor role model this clown is.
Don’t understand why people call Tom a clown. He shows nothing but class, never causes any problems or bad mouths anyone. Just does his job. You can only wish whatever team you follow had someone like him. OH!!! That’s the problem.
and your point is ????
Of course they do. They pretend he is injured every single week and 95 times out of 100 it is nothing at all to be concerned with.
How as a Pat’s troll can you chide someone for carrying a grudge when every article on PFT finds a victimized Pat’s whining about perceived slights. Cone on dude grow up.
Thanks for adding some balance and demonstrating that all Steelers fans are not capable of understanding 7th grade science.
We already had an intelligent Steelers fan recognize that the NFL was wrong about science. That Steelers fan then he performed tests to prove it. That Steelers fan then posted a video online for all to see.
Anyone can search for the video using the title and they will see that science shows that Brady never cheated. That video is titled: “DEFLATE GATE & WHY SCIENCE SAYS THE PATRIOTS DID NOT TAMPER WITH FOOTBALLS”
Perceived slights? Goodell took away a 1st round pick because a camera was 30′ away from where it should have been and then took away another 1st round pick and suspended Brady because the league didn’t understand footballs lose air pressure in colder weather. All the while he didn’t penalize the Colts for the same thing in the same game… there is nothing “perceived”‘about it….
Thanks for adding some balance while demonstrating that all Steelers fans are not capable of understanding 7th grade science.
We already had an intelligent Steelers fan recognize that the NFL was wrong about science.
That Steelers fan then performed tests to prove it.
That Steelers fan then posted a video online for all to see.
Anyone can search for the video using the title and they will see that science shows that Brady never cheated. That video is titled: “DEFLATE GATE & WHY SCIENCE SAYS THE PATRIOTS DID NOT TAMPER WITH FOOTBALLS”
“Of course they do. They pretend he is injured every single week and 95 times out of 100 it is nothing at all to be concerned with.”
Belichick used to be very stingy on the injury reports.
In it was either 2000 or 2001 the league fined him 25k for not reporting a cut on a receiver’s hand. A cut that was literally about 1/4″ long, had no impact on his availability to play and the was equivalent of a shaving cut.
Its because of that Belichick puts anybody who has the tiniest injury on the report. If you know anything about the guy you know he’d rather not give up any piece of information about any of his players to the teams they are going to face.
You don’t like what he does with the injury report? Blame the league. The same league that let the Colts get away last year without reporting Luck’s fractured ribs yet fined Belichick for nothing.
Seems like a trend…
Nov 30 2014 – Vikings and Panthers were both filmed violating NFL rules by using heaters warm footballs during a game played in Minnesota.
Vikings – NFL told them not to do it again.
Panthers – NFL told them not to do it again.
Jan 18, 2015 – Colts and Patriots footballs were found to be below the NFL minimum 12.50 PSI. NFL assumed that the Patriots cheated while science showed the lower PSI measurements of both teams footballs was a natural result of taking footballs outside on a cold day.
Colts – no punishment.
Patriots – 1st round draft pick taken away.
Patriots – 4th round draft pick taken away.
Patriots – Tom Brady forced to miss 25% of regular season.
Dec 04, 2016 – Giants footballs were reported to be below the NFL minimum 1260 PSI.
Steelers – no punishment – and the NFL publically stated that they were “Comfortable that protocols were followed”.
Maybe if the PED forehead took slightly less money, they would of had a better defense. Just sayin.
Luckyforus, here’s something to chew on. Brady has the best winning percentage for any QB win his defense gives up 24 points or more. Peyton isn’t close. Also Brady averages more points per game over his career than Peyton did. You can find the info at ESPN stats. Brady also has a better winning percentage than Peyton when they have 40+ attempts. As for the coaching, Dungy would be more revered if Peyton wasn’t such a playoff under achiever. A record 9 one and dones aren’t good for the legacy of a head coach.
Funny, you don’t mention all of the HALL OF FAME talent Manning was surrounded with on offense every year.
Brady played with ONE HOF’er for a full season, and he he put up video game numbers (and an undefeated regular season) coming within one miracle catch away from immortality against MY GIANTS.
But yea. Manning had it stacked against him. Sure.
Luckyforus, you can also find the info at “Football Perspective ” search Wuarterback records when their defenses allow 21 points or more. That’s if you really want to know the true facts. Brady has always carried his teams better than Peyton. Peyton has always been a media created Super Star that could never live up to the hype come playoff time.
Nov 30 2014 – Vikings and Panthers were both filmed violating NFL rules by using heaters warm footballs during a game played in Minnesota.
Vikings – NFL told them not to do it again.
Panthers – NFL told them not to do it again.
Jan 18, 2015 – Colts and Patriots footballs were found to be below the NFL minimum 12.50 PSI. NFL assumed that the Patriots cheated while science showed the lower PSI measurements of both team’s footballs was a natural result of taking footballs outside on a cold day.
Colts – no punishment.
Patriots – 1st round draft pick taken away.
Patriots – 4th round draft pick taken away.
Patriots – Tom Brady forced to miss 25% of regular season.
Patriots – fined 1 million dollars by NFL.
Dec 04, 2016 – Giants footballs were reported to be below the NFL minimum 12.50 PSI.
Science is seen again lowering the PSI in footballs that were taken outside on a cold day.
Giants – no punishment – and the NFL publically stated that they were “Comfortable that protocols were followed”.