Patriots list Tom Brady as questionable

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 4:12 PM EST

Quarterback Tom Brady got in his third straight limited practice with the Patriots on Friday and that’s led to a questionable designation for Saturday’s game against the Jets.

Brady is listed with a thigh injury, which is a change from the knee issue that had him on the injury report for a couple of weeks earlier in the season. That issue never kept him from playing, however, and there’s been zero indication of doubt about his status for this weekend.

Should there be cause to sit him down, the Patriots have both Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett on the active roster to man the position.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session with a knee injury. Hightower is listed as questionable along with tight end Martellus Bennett, safety Jordan Richards and special teamer Matthew Slater. Wide receiver Danny Amendola is the only player that’s been ruled out for New England, which could end the weekend with the first seed in the AFC playoffs locked up.