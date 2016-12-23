Pete Carroll doesn’t agree with college players skipping bowl games

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 6:01 AM EST

When Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had the same job at USC, he was less than supportive of the decision of quarterback Mark Sanchez to leave school early. So it’s not really a surprise that Carroll generally would object to college players skipping bowl games to prepare for the draft (or, more accurately, to avoid injuries in one final and for all but for universities meaningless game).

“I understand why guys do that and I understand that there is a bit of a trend here that I’m seeing,” Carroll told reporters on Thursday. “I don’t really like it, I would like guys to play for their teams and battle for their teams and finish up and finish things. I understand why a guy maybe makes a choice to secure his future more so or be safer or whatever, but I don’t agree with it.

“I wouldn’t want my players to do it if I was coaching in college. College coaches can’t say that maybe, but I can, and they should finish their year with their teams if they could. I see a little bit of something, you look in the Pro Bowl too and some guys choose not to play in the Pro Bowl now. I think that’s somewhat of a trend there. I don’t think you can talk against someone taking the path of, I’m going to look after myself and put myself in the best position for the future and all that. I like doing what’s right there in front of us and staying with the people that brought me and work with them and all that and honoring the games that they have, the matchups. It will be interesting to see if those guys were in the finals if they [would have] played.”

College coaches can say they want their players to stay put; Miami’s Mark Richt already has.

“I think it’s sad, personally,” Richt said earlier this week. “I think football is the greatest team sport there is, and I think until the season is over, you should be with your team, really and truly.”

Few football coaches will endorse players choosing to make business decisions if those business decisions in any way undermine the effort of football coaches to win as many games as possible. Coaches preach “team” in part because that’s the best way to have a good team. And the better the team, the more money the coach earns, the more respect he sees, and the more fame he realizes.

On the surface, NFL coaches shouldn’t care what happens at the college level. However, to the extent that the NFL wants to preserve full access to its free farm system, the coaches at the pro level need to show solidarity with college coaches whose ability to continue to make millions from a system that gives the players peanuts in comparison will be jeopardized if/when more and more college football players realize that they have power — and that they can (and in many cases should) use it.