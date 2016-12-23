Raiders activate Mario Edwards

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 5:16 PM EST

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie said this week that the team felt good about defensive end Mario Edwards‘ chances of playing on Saturday against the Colts and things continue to look good.

The Raiders formally added Edwards to the 53-man roster on Friday. Rookie linebacker Shilique Calhoun was placed on injured reserve to make room for Edwards.

Edwards has not played at all during the regular season. He was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury before the first game of the year and began practicing a few weeks ago after being designated as the team’s player to return from I.R. this season.

The Raiders can use the next two weeks to get Edwards up to speed heading into the postseason. If all goes well, he’ll give the Raiders another effective piece to use alongside Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin in the front seven.