Raiders activate Mario Edwards

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie said this week that the team felt good about defensive end Mario Edwards‘ chances of playing on Saturday against the Colts and things continue to look good.
The Raiders formally added Edwards to the 53-man roster on Friday. Rookie linebacker Shilique Calhoun was placed on injured reserve to make room for Edwards.
Edwards has not played at all during the regular season. He was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury before the first game of the year and began practicing a few weeks ago after being designated as the team’s player to return from I.R. this season.
The Raiders can use the next two weeks to get Edwards up to speed heading into the postseason. If all goes well, he’ll give the Raiders another effective piece to use alongside Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin in the front seven.
Bouya!🙂
Raiders will win the Superbowl. Deal with it NFL. As Darth once said “it is our destiny”.
WERE BACK RAIDERS 2016!!!
#FREE ALDON
Sweet, now with a cherry on top re-instate Aldon Smith.
Merry Christmas Raider Nation and all the haters! Go Raiders!
Mario is more important that Aldon, but we will take Aldon too now.
HNY Raider Nation.
Welcome back man, the nation has missed you.
YES!!!!!!!!
Suddenly the secondary is beginning to look a whole lot better…..
The rotation that was absolutely lethal last year is close to a full family reunion. Mack, Irvin, Edwards, and Smith are an offensive coordinator’s worst nightmare…..
Free Aldon!!!
I can’t wait to see Mario on one side. Smith and Mack on the other, (one of them playing LB) and all three gunning for the QB on a 3rd & long….
If Goodell doesn’t let Aldon back this year, his reason for doing better not be, “It took me that long to review his case.” Otherwise Aldon will have quite a complaint to bring before the players union…
I get the feeling this will be the complete game we’ve all been waiting for. (Of course, this is contingent on Carr being healthy and able to throw some deep balls).
The running game will explode and open up the passing game.
Luck will get his, but will also spend much of the day on his butt, watching the Raiders running game. And on his back, looking up at Mack and Irvin.
Raiders 37, Colts 23
Aldon! Aldon! Aldon! Start the chant Raider Nation. I wanna hear you loud and clear on Saturday when that game is televised. Maybe the pressure will help!