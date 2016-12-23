Reggie Bush thinks he has a lot to offer a team in the future

It’s almost easy to forget that Reggie Bush is still in the NFL.
But even though the 31-year-old running back hasn’t done much this year with the Bills, he still thinks he can help teams in the future.
“We’ll see what happens next year. Obviously I still want to play,” Bush said, via Nick Veronica of the Buffalo News. “But we’ll see what teams are talking about. It’s got to be the right situation, the right fit for me and I’ll just take it from there.
“I think the guys who have seen me on the practice field know that I haven’t lost a step. I’m still fast, I’m still explosive. It didn’t work out as much here as I would’ve liked but I got another year of experience under my belt. I don’t think any stop is just a lost cause. I feel like everything’s part of your destiny and you are where you are for a reason.”
Of course, there’s not much need for Bush in Buffalo, as the Bills have the league’s best rushing game behind LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor and Mike Gillislee, which leaves only a few scraps for everyone else. Bush has just 11 carries this year, for five (5!) yards. That 0.5-yards per carry average (it’s Festivus, we’ll round up) might not attract many suitors, but he has some value as a receiver out of the backfield, and has been willing to be a mentor.
“I don’t really feel old. I still feel like I can play,” Bush said. “I have a lot left to give this game. So we’ll see where I end up next year.”
Or if.
Tough to get touches in the Bills backfield. McCoy is one of the best runners in the NFL, and Gillislee is a good backup and Williams is a good young #3. Haven’t seen what Reggie is capable of this year, so no one really knows if he’s got it or not. He should go somewhere where he can compete for backup touches, Buffalo is not that place.
I would take reggie bush in kansas city. Spencer ware is a good back, but he is wearing down and doesn’t have the same pop. Hopefully Jamall can come back strong next season.
He is 31 and hasn’t lost a step because he only plays one game a year.
Reggie, I’ll save a space for you on my sofa.
11 carries for 5 yards? Put a fork in him!
Reggie offered everything he had to Kim Kardashian…..the NFL…not so much….
Remember when he was with the Saints and dating Kardashian?
#ancienthistory
He got his ring in NOLA. Hes a stand-up guy. Lasted way longer than his counterparts from USC, in that time frame. Palmer lasted also/
It’s really over when even the Billdo’s don’t want you.
I saw the headline and thought this was going to be about his desire to break into the coaching ranks.
Backup for LeVeon in 2017….GO STEELERS!!!
Everyone made fun of Charley Casserly when he chose Mario Williams instead of Bush or Vince Young. Turns out, he made the right choice. Young was an absolute bust. Bush never came anywhere near what people thought. Always hurt too. He’s really never been more than a serviceable 3rd down back and sometimes returner.
Of course, once Williams signed those contracts with the Bills and Dolphins. he got lazy and stopped playing hard.
Like more nude pics/videos of Kim Kardashian?
Dude was done long time ago esp with that kardashian BS. Horrible people.
Done.
Sorry Reggie but when you mess with a Kardashian it’s pretty much career over.
Book a flight to Cleveland Reggie……….
ricko1112 says:
Dec 23, 2016 9:39 AM
Everyone made fun of Charley Casserly when he chose Mario Williams instead of Bush or Vince Young. Turns out, he made the right choice. Young was an absolute bust. Bush never came anywhere near what people thought. Always hurt too. He’s really never been more than a serviceable 3rd down back and sometimes returner.
Of course, once Williams signed those contracts with the Bills and Dolphins. he got lazy and stopped playing hard.
_____
Yeah Bush was an integral part of the Saints winning their first Superbowl.
How many playoff games did Williams help the Texans win?
Good pick though, you’re right.
.
The Patriots were interested in Bush a few seasons back, but he chose to sign with the 49ers instead. I’m wondering if he could have been more productive in the Patriots offense.
.
Just retire Reg, dont make a fool of yourself. You already did that when you were with that Kardashian chick.
Reggie – If I get the chance to sign with another team I’ll play 1st exhibition game, get hurt, then go on vacation the rest of year !!!
Bush still has some left in the tank… He is an excellent receiver out of the backfield and does very well when he lines up at receiver. The problem is that he is sitting behind one of the league’s top 3 rb’s in LeSean McCoy, the best backup rb in the league in “Touchdown” Mike Gillislee and prodigy rb Jonathan Williams… Not to mention the league’s best running qb Tyrod Taylor. How do you make it on the field with that lineup in front of you? You don’t. Buffalo has by far the league’s best running game. Bush will either be brought back to Buffalo(Depending on whether Ryan stays on) on a one year contract or he’ll find a home somewhere in the league that there is a rb shortage. He’ll end up playing 1 or 2 more seasons before hanging up his cleats.
I wonder what happened with his lawsuit (from when he got hurt, not the paternity case). He made some money, but he’s got the Kardashian-alike wife and probably some Charlie Sheen level mistress payoffs. He’s not getting more than a minimum deal anyway.
It is very sad when athletes fail to recognize it’s time to hang ’em up in sports.