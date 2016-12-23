Reggie Bush thinks he has a lot to offer a team in the future

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2016, 8:15 AM EST

It’s almost easy to forget that Reggie Bush is still in the NFL.

But even though the 31-year-old running back hasn’t done much this year with the Bills, he still thinks he can help teams in the future.

“We’ll see what happens next year. Obviously I still want to play,” Bush said, via Nick Veronica of the Buffalo News. “But we’ll see what teams are talking about. It’s got to be the right situation, the right fit for me and I’ll just take it from there.

“I think the guys who have seen me on the practice field know that I haven’t lost a step. I’m still fast, I’m still explosive. It didn’t work out as much here as I would’ve liked but I got another year of experience under my belt. I don’t think any stop is just a lost cause. I feel like everything’s part of your destiny and you are where you are for a reason.”

Of course, there’s not much need for Bush in Buffalo, as the Bills have the league’s best rushing game behind LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor and Mike Gillislee, which leaves only a few scraps for everyone else. Bush has just 11 carries this year, for five (5!) yards. That 0.5-yards per carry average (it’s Festivus, we’ll round up) might not attract many suitors, but he has some value as a receiver out of the backfield, and has been willing to be a mentor.

“I don’t really feel old. I still feel like I can play,” Bush said. “I have a lot left to give this game. So we’ll see where I end up next year.”

Or if.