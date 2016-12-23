 Skip to content

Reggie Bush thinks he has a lot to offer a team in the future

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2016, 8:15 AM EST
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 04: Reggie Bush #22 of the Buffalo Bills sits on the sideline during their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 4, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images

It’s almost easy to forget that Reggie Bush is still in the NFL.

But even though the 31-year-old running back hasn’t done much this year with the Bills, he still thinks he can help teams in the future.

“We’ll see what happens next year. Obviously I still want to play,” Bush said, via Nick Veronica of the Buffalo News. “But we’ll see what teams are talking about. It’s got to be the right situation, the right fit for me and I’ll just take it from there.

“I think the guys who have seen me on the practice field know that I haven’t lost a step. I’m still fast, I’m still explosive. It didn’t work out as much here as I would’ve liked but I got another year of experience under my belt. I don’t think any stop is just a lost cause. I feel like everything’s part of your destiny and you are where you are for a reason.”

Of course, there’s not much need for Bush in Buffalo, as the Bills have the league’s best rushing game behind LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor and Mike Gillislee, which leaves only a few scraps for everyone else. Bush has just 11 carries this year, for five (5!) yards. That 0.5-yards per carry average (it’s Festivus, we’ll round up) might not attract many suitors, but he has some value as a receiver out of the backfield, and has been willing to be a mentor.

“I don’t really feel old. I still feel like I can play,” Bush said. “I have a lot left to give this game. So we’ll see where I end up next year.”

Or if.

23 Responses to “Reggie Bush thinks he has a lot to offer a team in the future”
  1. losangelesbillsofbuffalo says: Dec 23, 2016 8:22 AM

    Tough to get touches in the Bills backfield. McCoy is one of the best runners in the NFL, and Gillislee is a good backup and Williams is a good young #3. Haven’t seen what Reggie is capable of this year, so no one really knows if he’s got it or not. He should go somewhere where he can compete for backup touches, Buffalo is not that place.

  2. kcflake says: Dec 23, 2016 8:35 AM

    I would take reggie bush in kansas city. Spencer ware is a good back, but he is wearing down and doesn’t have the same pop. Hopefully Jamall can come back strong next season.

  3. LionsPride69 says: Dec 23, 2016 8:50 AM

    He is 31 and hasn’t lost a step because he only plays one game a year.

  4. ancient-mariner says: Dec 23, 2016 8:50 AM

    Reggie, I’ll save a space for you on my sofa.

  5. kneedragr says: Dec 23, 2016 9:00 AM

    11 carries for 5 yards? Put a fork in him!

  6. nhpats says: Dec 23, 2016 9:17 AM

    Reggie offered everything he had to Kim Kardashian…..the NFL…not so much….

  7. babyjunkie says: Dec 23, 2016 9:19 AM

    Remember when he was with the Saints and dating Kardashian?
    #ancienthistory

  8. winningisabrees says: Dec 23, 2016 9:21 AM

    He got his ring in NOLA. Hes a stand-up guy. Lasted way longer than his counterparts from USC, in that time frame. Palmer lasted also/

  9. joetoronto says: Dec 23, 2016 9:27 AM

    It’s really over when even the Billdo’s don’t want you.

  10. geefan1 says: Dec 23, 2016 9:35 AM

    I saw the headline and thought this was going to be about his desire to break into the coaching ranks.

  11. tobdrue69 says: Dec 23, 2016 9:36 AM

    Backup for LeVeon in 2017….GO STEELERS!!!

  12. ricko1112 says: Dec 23, 2016 9:39 AM

    Everyone made fun of Charley Casserly when he chose Mario Williams instead of Bush or Vince Young. Turns out, he made the right choice. Young was an absolute bust. Bush never came anywhere near what people thought. Always hurt too. He’s really never been more than a serviceable 3rd down back and sometimes returner.

    Of course, once Williams signed those contracts with the Bills and Dolphins. he got lazy and stopped playing hard.

  13. superpatriotsfan says: Dec 23, 2016 9:41 AM

    Like more nude pics/videos of Kim Kardashian?

  14. u4iadman says: Dec 23, 2016 9:51 AM

    Dude was done long time ago esp with that kardashian BS. Horrible people.

    Done.

  15. bluebongzilla says: Dec 23, 2016 9:52 AM

    Sorry Reggie but when you mess with a Kardashian it’s pretty much career over.

  16. fumblenuts says: Dec 23, 2016 9:55 AM

    Book a flight to Cleveland Reggie……….

  17. ilovefoolsball says: Dec 23, 2016 10:22 AM

    ricko1112 says:
    Dec 23, 2016 9:39 AM
    Everyone made fun of Charley Casserly when he chose Mario Williams instead of Bush or Vince Young. Turns out, he made the right choice. Young was an absolute bust. Bush never came anywhere near what people thought. Always hurt too. He’s really never been more than a serviceable 3rd down back and sometimes returner.

    Of course, once Williams signed those contracts with the Bills and Dolphins. he got lazy and stopped playing hard.
    _____
    Yeah Bush was an integral part of the Saints winning their first Superbowl.
    How many playoff games did Williams help the Texans win?
    Good pick though, you’re right.

  18. 6ball says: Dec 23, 2016 10:55 AM

    .
    The Patriots were interested in Bush a few seasons back, but he chose to sign with the 49ers instead. I’m wondering if he could have been more productive in the Patriots offense.
    .

  19. badmoonrison says: Dec 23, 2016 10:56 AM

    Just retire Reg, dont make a fool of yourself. You already did that when you were with that Kardashian chick.

  20. bernieknowsfootball says: Dec 23, 2016 11:03 AM

    Reggie – If I get the chance to sign with another team I’ll play 1st exhibition game, get hurt, then go on vacation the rest of year !!!

  21. EJ says: Dec 23, 2016 11:23 AM

    Bush still has some left in the tank… He is an excellent receiver out of the backfield and does very well when he lines up at receiver. The problem is that he is sitting behind one of the league’s top 3 rb’s in LeSean McCoy, the best backup rb in the league in “Touchdown” Mike Gillislee and prodigy rb Jonathan Williams… Not to mention the league’s best running qb Tyrod Taylor. How do you make it on the field with that lineup in front of you? You don’t. Buffalo has by far the league’s best running game. Bush will either be brought back to Buffalo(Depending on whether Ryan stays on) on a one year contract or he’ll find a home somewhere in the league that there is a rb shortage. He’ll end up playing 1 or 2 more seasons before hanging up his cleats.

  22. genericcommenter says: Dec 23, 2016 12:25 PM

    I wonder what happened with his lawsuit (from when he got hurt, not the paternity case). He made some money, but he’s got the Kardashian-alike wife and probably some Charlie Sheen level mistress payoffs. He’s not getting more than a minimum deal anyway.

  23. maxkingpin says: Dec 23, 2016 1:43 PM

    It is very sad when athletes fail to recognize it’s time to hang ’em up in sports.

