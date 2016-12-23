Ronnie Lott takes his case public for keeping the Raiders in Oakland

The last-ditch effort to keep the Raiders in Oakland isn’t likely to prevail. Owner Mark Davis wants to move to Las Vegas, and there has been nothing offered by the team’s current home to get Davis to pass on $750 million in free money to build a stadium in Nevada.
The latest attempt, a privately-backed proposal from a group led by Ronnie Lott, is being viewed in league circles as not a viable alternative. Lott has taken the case to the people in an effort to make it seem more viable. Or, perhaps, to make sure everyone realizes that a relocation should be blamed not on the local politicians but on Davis.
“[W]hile the Raiders may be publicly loved, they are privately owned,” Lott writes in an item appearing in the East Bay Times. “We can’t make the Raiders stay. Instead, we must show them why they should stay. A new stadium, a thriving economy, a region of unmatched diversity and creativity and a long history with the best fans in sports.”
They will stay only if the deal makes as much or more sense than moving. Currently, that’s not the case. The fact that Lott’s group is trying to generate public support and/or to apply public pressure underscores that reality.
Lott’s group also may be trying to put together a package sufficiently attractive to get enough owners to press pause on the process. But this assumes that owners will be willing to pick a fight with Davis, who could make a strong case under the antitrust laws that nine independent businesses have no business telling him where to do business.
You gotta give it up for Ronnie Lott. If everyone cared like him, this would have been resolved a long time ago.
The city of Oakland signed an exclusive negotiating deal with Lott’s group, even though the league told them not to. Eric Grubman has repeatedly said any stadium deal that involves a 3rd party developer is a non-starter. This is nothing more than a dog and pony show as the local politicians try to create the impression they are trying to keep the Raiders. The league has offered to buy the coliseum land but Oakland appears intent on wasting it’s time with entities the Raiders have no interest in dealing with.
If the Raiders leave Oakland, I’m no longer a fan. Some teams absolutely must be matched with a particular city or it just doesn’t work.
Also of note is that Lott’s group wants part ownership as part of this deal–supposedly as much as 30%. Adelson is also supposedly pushing for part ownership in Vegas but the tax money there is already approved giving Davis way more leverage than he’d have with Lott’s group.
We love you Lott, but this is pointless. Davis has already he stated he’s going to Vegas, the NFL vote passage notwithstanding. Im a Bay Area native and I would love to see them stay but they desperately need and deserve a new stadium, especially now that they are a top tier team. If it means going to Vegas then so be it.
Did you even read the term sheet? It’s a non-binding ENA, meaning the city can still negotiate directly with the Raiders and/or the NFL. Mark Davis is the one not negotiating in good faith here. Granted, the city has pretty much laid an egg over the last decade or so but that was before Libby Schaaf became mayor. Since she’s been mayor, she’s bent over backwards trying to get something done for the Raiders. And at which point did the Raiders come to the city with a plan? That’s right, never. Why is the onus on the city to come up with a plan to keep the team? All this money in the bay area and Mark couldn’t come up with any private investment to build a stadium. The Raiders have no good businessmen in the front office. The President of the team, Marc Badain, is the grandson of Al Davis’ old high school coach. They run a joke of an operation on the business side.
Love Ronnie Lott putting himself out there to try and keep the Raiders in Oakland. Unfortunately, at this point it’s all about money. The Raiders will end up in what ever place puts the most money in the decision makers pocket.
The bright lights of Vegas are calling
Schaaf didn’t move forward with Lott till she got the Ok from Goodell.
Now has anyone asked why Lott was able to get a term sheet from both the city and county that includes 350 million of public dollars worth of bonds and land in less than a year when team execs have been able only to present excuses and threats?
The spin out of the Alameda frat house that the mayor and Lott are teaming up just to provide political cover is comical.
Forgotten in all this talk is that were talking about all parties having a lot of pride. Over the years the city of Oakland and Al/Mark Davis have developed a genuine dislike for each other. For months and years nothing was done by anyone to keep the Raiders in Oakland. Only now are they scrambling. Why? Where was everyone last year? Two years ago?
Schaff is not going to scramble or beg Davis to stay because her pride won’t let her. Same reason Davis wants to leave. Partly anyway.
