Saban understands player decision to skip bowl games

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 1:12 PM EST

With the topic of draft-ready college football players skipping bowl games to prepare for the NFL (and/or to not have their ability to be paid to play football destroyed by a serious injury in a meaningless game) becoming the primary fuel for this week’s American sports hot-take assembly line, it was only a matter of time before Nick Saban chimed in.

What he was said probably not expected by most.

“I think what every player has to decide — and what I would say to every player — is I think every player probably benefits from playing really, really well,” Saban said, via Rainer Sabin of AL.com. “I think when you play in big games and you play really, really well, I think that enhances your value as a player. That’s what I think. Now, every player would have to make the decision between is that more important, relative to protecting yourself? That’s every player’s choice and every player’s decision. I don’t know that there’s much more to say about it than that.”

That extremely pragmatic and surprisingly supportive observation came after Saban attributed the new dynamic to the development of a college football playoff system.

“I think when we created the playoff, which all of you wanted to do and all of you wanted to make it four teams, and now all of you want to make it eight teams, and then pretty soon all you guys are going to want to make it 16 teams, the only focus is on the playoff,” Saban said. “But when we all started this, however many years ago it was, I said that you’re going to diminish the importance of other bowl games in college football, which has happened. All anybody talks about is the playoff. We have a whole bunch of other bowl games that people don’t think are all that important. So if you don’t think it’s important, all of a sudden the players don’t think it’s important. So you can’t really blame the players.”

He has a point, but even before the playoff system arrived there were plenty of frivolous bowl games. Saban believes that many more of the bowl games felt meaningful before the focus was placed on a final four.

“It used to be to go to the Rose Bowl, when you played in the Big 10, that was the ultimate experience you could have,” Saban said. “When you played in the SEC, going to the Sugar Bowl was that same thing and when you played in the Big 12, it was going to the Orange Bowl. Those things don’t exist anymore. We have a playoff and everybody is interested in the playoff. Nobody is interested in anything else. So now that that’s trickled down to the players, how could you blame the players for that? I can’t blame the players for that.”

The obvious answer is to expand the playoffs, which will then pull more teams within the universe of those whose postseason games are meaningful. The even more obvious answer is to pay the players fair value for the services they provide.

That way, players wouldn’t feel compelled to no longer play for free in the hopes of preserving their ability to play for money.