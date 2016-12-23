Saban understands player decision to skip bowl games

With the topic of draft-ready college football players skipping bowl games to prepare for the NFL (and/or to not have their ability to be paid to play football destroyed by a serious injury in a meaningless game) becoming the primary fuel for this week’s American sports hot-take assembly line, it was only a matter of time before Nick Saban chimed in.
What he was said probably not expected by most.
“I think what every player has to decide — and what I would say to every player — is I think every player probably benefits from playing really, really well,” Saban said, via Rainer Sabin of AL.com. “I think when you play in big games and you play really, really well, I think that enhances your value as a player. That’s what I think. Now, every player would have to make the decision between is that more important, relative to protecting yourself? That’s every player’s choice and every player’s decision. I don’t know that there’s much more to say about it than that.”
That extremely pragmatic and surprisingly supportive observation came after Saban attributed the new dynamic to the development of a college football playoff system.
“I think when we created the playoff, which all of you wanted to do and all of you wanted to make it four teams, and now all of you want to make it eight teams, and then pretty soon all you guys are going to want to make it 16 teams, the only focus is on the playoff,” Saban said. “But when we all started this, however many years ago it was, I said that you’re going to diminish the importance of other bowl games in college football, which has happened. All anybody talks about is the playoff. We have a whole bunch of other bowl games that people don’t think are all that important. So if you don’t think it’s important, all of a sudden the players don’t think it’s important. So you can’t really blame the players.”
He has a point, but even before the playoff system arrived there were plenty of frivolous bowl games. Saban believes that many more of the bowl games felt meaningful before the focus was placed on a final four.
“It used to be to go to the Rose Bowl, when you played in the Big 10, that was the ultimate experience you could have,” Saban said. “When you played in the SEC, going to the Sugar Bowl was that same thing and when you played in the Big 12, it was going to the Orange Bowl. Those things don’t exist anymore. We have a playoff and everybody is interested in the playoff. Nobody is interested in anything else. So now that that’s trickled down to the players, how could you blame the players for that? I can’t blame the players for that.”
The obvious answer is to expand the playoffs, which will then pull more teams within the universe of those whose postseason games are meaningful. The even more obvious answer is to pay the players fair value for the services they provide.
That way, players wouldn’t feel compelled to no longer play for free in the hopes of preserving their ability to play for money.
No, the obvious answer is *not* expand the playoffs.
The answer is get rid of the playoffs.
Go back to the 5 big bowls — let the voters decide.
What’s the difference between that, and letting a committee of crooked politicians and hacks pick the final four?
The best Bowl Game I have EVER seen in my life some today would deem “meaningless” The 2007 Fiesta Bowl was NOT, I repeat not for a National Title.
Boise State 43 Oklahoma 42.
I’ll never forget that game as long as I live. However I had to search to see who won the National Championship that year (Ohio State)
Meaningless is in the eye of the beholder. If you want it to be meaningless then it’s meaningless to you. But you have to recognize the lesser bowls hold special meaning for others. The players and the fans of those schools it means a lot. This years Cotton Bowl is a great example. Do you think Western Michigan thinks their match up with Wisconsin is meaningless? That’s Westerns biggest game in their schools history.
im sure nick satan tells his guys they will play in the bowl game regardless of “whats best” for them…
Nick Saban is a turd.
Keep the current system
too bad for the networks if stars back out on secondary bowls – these players have done enough for ratings all year – let them prepare for the draft
I don’t watch college ball at all but I have noticed there used to be just a handful of bowl games and their have to be at least 50 of them now. That diminished the value of the games in its own right.
And of course he understands the players moving on. Saban is all about money.
Saban, at the very least, is not a hypocrite. He left Miami and is not calling out players for looking out for themselves. Non-playoff games have some meaning, but not enough to reach the conclusion that an athlete/student should have to continue the charade of playing one last game as an “unpaid amateur”.
Nick Saban is the poster child for revered american “work ethic” values, which really means that always looking like you are intense, dismayed, critically thinking, working long hours, laser focused– means you are a great manager in this core “culture” of success.
Meanwhile some kid is coding the next snapchat app, eating a subway sandwich in his basketball shorts, and will make 25x more money, and impact on the planet than Nick Saban’s earned income– at the click of button, and with 10-12 hours of sleep a day. It will take like 44 days to make too. Not a lifetime of concentration.
yeah nick old boy lets look back on the good old days when college football coaches earned only a couple times as much as the college president…
what he should have said is “I always took care of myself first, so why shouldn’t these players who incidentally have been playing for free to generate the revenue for the billion dollar fatcat cartel of the ncaa, the networks, the coaching fraternity, the reporters, etc.”
Cleanosaur says:
Dec 23, 2016 2:35 PM
Nick Saban is the poster child for revered american “work ethic” values, which really means that always looking like you are intense, dismayed, critically thinking, working long hours, laser focused– means you are a great manager in this core “culture” of success.
you sir, are awarded no points and we are all now dumber for having read that. When you take your head out of your ass maybe you’ll accomplish something one iota as significant as Nick Saban has. You my friend, can’t be helped.
Perhaps if the players critics put “meaningless” in the proper perspective they would better understand. Meaningless does not refer to the actual bowl game, or the excitement for the fans, players, etc.
Meaningless refers to the relationship of the bowl game to the individual player in question, and is used in the context of the practical, not emotional connection, importance of the bowl game versus the risk of losing significant income in the future.
Let’s just end all the bowl games except for the playoffs and be done with it.
Solution.