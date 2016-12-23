Shelton gets big fine for second roughing the passer penalty

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 23, 2016, 5:06 PM EST

Browns nose tackle Danny Shelton was hit with a big fine for a roughing the passer penalty against Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor last week, PFT has confirmed.

Shelton was fined $36,464, the amount for a repeat offender.

His penalty last week came in the third quarter as the Bills were in the midst of driving to go up 24-10. The penalty moved the ball to the Browns’ 31-yard line, and two plays later LeSean McCoy scored.

Shelton has been much better than he was in his rookie season for the Browns, who are still searching for their first win. Shelton has started all 14 games and has 1.5 sacks.