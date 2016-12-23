Steelers list Tuitt as questionable, Green as doubtful

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt did not practice all week due to a knee injury, but the Steelers are listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens.
Interestingly, safety Shamarko Thomas (concussion) is the only player the Steelers ruled out. Tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) and wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) are listed as doubtful.
Green did not practice all week. Coates was a Thursday addition to the injury report and did not practice Friday.
Tuitt is one of the Steelers’ most valuable defensive players. Listing him as questionable is a sign the team thinks it might be Sunday afternoon before a final ruling on Tuitt’s status can be made. Tuitt suffered the injury early in last week’s win at Cincinnati.
The Steelers win the AFC North with a win Sunday. As expected, the Ravens have ruled cornerback Jimmy Smith out due to an ankle injury that also kept him out last week.
The Steelers also list wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey as questionable. He hasn’t played since early November, and if he can return he might play a significant role with Coates likely to be out.
Tuitt is gonna be great for years! But I’m also excited to see how the Rookie Hargrove does anchoring that line without Heyward and Tuitt. If the Steelers rookies this year on defence prove their worth, we have a great young nucleus of defensive players that should carry the teams for acouple years when Big Ben retires and we try grooming a QB to take over. That QB whoever he is, will have a a great group of veterans around him by that time. Hopefully Egos don’t wreck this opportunity for continued success… The Steeler Way
Any decent FB players on the steeler injury report?
The great thing is, the Ravens rookie class looks every bit as good as the Steelers. I think it ensures that this rivalry is far from dead, like many have surmised over the past year and a half.
Both teams need to draft their future QB now