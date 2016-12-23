Steelers list Tuitt as questionable, Green as doubtful

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 23, 2016, 3:21 PM EST

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt did not practice all week due to a knee injury, but the Steelers are listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens.

Interestingly, safety Shamarko Thomas (concussion) is the only player the Steelers ruled out. Tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) and wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) are listed as doubtful.

Green did not practice all week. Coates was a Thursday addition to the injury report and did not practice Friday.

Tuitt is one of the Steelers’ most valuable defensive players. Listing him as questionable is a sign the team thinks it might be Sunday afternoon before a final ruling on Tuitt’s status can be made. Tuitt suffered the injury early in last week’s win at Cincinnati.

The Steelers win the AFC North with a win Sunday. As expected, the Ravens have ruled cornerback Jimmy Smith out due to an ankle injury that also kept him out last week.

The Steelers also list wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey as questionable. He hasn’t played since early November, and if he can return he might play a significant role with Coates likely to be out.