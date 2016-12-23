Su’a Cravens moving to safety for Redskins

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 23, 2016, 2:56 AM EST

After spending most of his first season as a linebacker, the Washington Redskins plan on moving Su’a Cravens to safety for next season.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Cravens is already beginning the process of transitioning to his new position with an eye toward next season.

Cravens appeared in 11 games for Washington this season with three starts after being selected in the second round of the draft back in May. He had 34 tackles with a sack and an interception before a biceps injury has sidelined him last week against the Carolina Panthers.

Cravens has played just 39 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps this season in the 11 games he’s played in. Moving him to a full-time role in the secondary could allow him to become a bigger part of the team’s defense moving into next year.