T.J. Ward fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness

Broncos safety T.J. Ward won’t play against the Chiefs on Sunday night because of a concussion he suffered against the Patriots last weekend.
It’s not clear when Ward suffered the concussion as he played the whole way against New England and picked up a late unnecessary roughness penalty for slamming Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman to the ground after an incomplete pass. Ward flexed his muscles at the Patriots bench after the hit, which lost some effectiveness since the penalty gave the Patriots a first down that they’d use to run out the clock on a 16-3 win.
PFT confirmed with the league that Ward has been fined $9,115 for the infraction.
We’ve also confirmed that neither Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib nor Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan were fined for offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties they received on the first play of the drive that also featured Ward’s penalty.
Dink
Ward is slipping, that’s a first time offender fine level. One would expect him to achieve that level in week one.
What a punk, ironic it gave the Pat’s the first down thereby sealing the WIN. So when did the concussion occur since he played the entire game? So much for following the concussion protocol!! Maybe Roger can look into that, highly doubtful since it wasn’t the Pat’s that were involved.
Kinda funny. All the haters claim that Denver leads the League with home town cooking, yet, what,?, Denver is the most penalized team in the league? How can this be Kimosabe?
After Roger destroyed all the Spygate evidence before it could reach the owners, you were having a real “I need a Daddy influence: with him, yes?
Wow, I hope he can pay such a hefty fine.
What a joke.
Destroying the spygate “evidence” was the worst possible thing that could have happened to the pats. Very similar to how the commissioner tried to keep the investigative notes sealed which eventually proved Goodell lied about Brady’s testimony in several places. One judge served justice and then a group of judges ruled on labor law. That is all.
He’ll have plenty of time to rest in a couple of weeks.
What a moron.
Is he going to appeal the fine on the grounds that “he didnt know Edelman didnt make the catch”… Hahaha, like it matters if he caught the ball. What a putz.