T.J. Ward fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 4:49 PM EST

Broncos safety T.J. Ward won’t play against the Chiefs on Sunday night because of a concussion he suffered against the Patriots last weekend.

It’s not clear when Ward suffered the concussion as he played the whole way against New England and picked up a late unnecessary roughness penalty for slamming Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman to the ground after an incomplete pass. Ward flexed his muscles at the Patriots bench after the hit, which lost some effectiveness since the penalty gave the Patriots a first down that they’d use to run out the clock on a 16-3 win.

PFT confirmed with the league that Ward has been fined $9,115 for the infraction.

We’ve also confirmed that neither Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib nor Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan were fined for offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties they received on the first play of the drive that also featured Ward’s penalty.