Thursday Night Football finishes strong

If, as Richard Sherman believes, Thursday Night Football is a poopfest, the football-watching world will now have to figure out how to get by without that poopfest for the rest of the Thursdays between now and September.
The weekly in-season franchise finished strong; according to SportsBusiness Daily, the Giants-Eagles game generated an overnight rating of 12.5. That matched Texans-Patriots from Week Three as the second-highest TNF rating of the year.
The highest rating, a 14.1, came three weeks ago, when the Vikings hosted the Cowboys.
According to NBC, the NBC/NFL Network collaboration finishes the fall schedule as the No. 2 show on TV, behind only NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coupled with Twitter, an average of 17.4 million viewers watched the five-game TNF package that began on November 17, with the Saints and Panthers.
Thursday night’s game delivered an average TV-only audience of 17.9 million.
The NFL’s TV ratings slumped before the election, but they have rebounded since then.
There’s not that much to it. The last month is way more exciting. I know exactly who I need to root for and against for my team to make it. That week 3 matchup of Cards vs Seahawks, even if it’s going to be a good game, doesn’t mean anything that early in the season to a non-fan of those teams.
The only Thursday night game I watched this year was the one the Pats played in.
The last 5 or 6 its reached the point where I’ve woken up the next morning and not even realized there had been a game the night before until I looked at PFT.
Ie; they’ve lost me to the point on Thursdays I don’t even remember or consider watching that horrible product any more.
TNF isn’t going anywhere.
The entire “ratings are down because of (insert cause)” cottage industry was much talk over nothing, if not hyped by the league itself to increase interest.
Didn’t care about Thursday football all year. If I had a fantasy player in the lineup. I would check in to see the score/look up stats.
Actually, to be honest, I’ve watched less NFL this year than ever. The product is garbage. There are only 2 teams that are really good and then you have about 28 teams that are decent to pretty decent, then about 2 teams that are awful. That’s not fun football to watch.
Last night was a good game.
Because everyone wanted to see if the Cowboys would win the division with a Giants loss. Even when they don’t play the Cowboys drive ratings. Fact.