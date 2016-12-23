 Skip to content

Thursday Night Football finishes strong

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 3:22 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants makes a catch against strong safety Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Getty Images

If, as Richard Sherman believes, Thursday Night Football is a poopfest, the football-watching world will now have to figure out how to get by without that poopfest for the rest of the Thursdays between now and September.

The weekly in-season franchise finished strong; according to SportsBusiness Daily, the Giants-Eagles game generated an overnight rating of 12.5. That matched Texans-Patriots from Week Three as the second-highest TNF rating of the year.

The highest rating, a 14.1, came three weeks ago, when the Vikings hosted the Cowboys.

According to NBC, the NBC/NFL Network collaboration finishes the fall schedule as the No. 2 show on TV, behind only NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coupled with Twitter, an average of 17.4 million viewers watched the five-game TNF package that began on November 17, with the Saints and Panthers.

Thursday night’s game delivered an average TV-only audience of 17.9 million.

The NFL’s TV ratings slumped before the election, but they have rebounded since then.

7 Responses to “Thursday Night Football finishes strong”
  1. gosuhgo says: Dec 23, 2016 3:37 PM

    There’s not that much to it. The last month is way more exciting. I know exactly who I need to root for and against for my team to make it. That week 3 matchup of Cards vs Seahawks, even if it’s going to be a good game, doesn’t mean anything that early in the season to a non-fan of those teams.

  2. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 23, 2016 3:40 PM

    The only Thursday night game I watched this year was the one the Pats played in.

    The last 5 or 6 its reached the point where I’ve woken up the next morning and not even realized there had been a game the night before until I looked at PFT.

    Ie; they’ve lost me to the point on Thursdays I don’t even remember or consider watching that horrible product any more.

  3. bleck5 says: Dec 23, 2016 3:43 PM

    TNF isn’t going anywhere.

  4. cardinealsfan20 says: Dec 23, 2016 3:56 PM

    The entire “ratings are down because of (insert cause)” cottage industry was much talk over nothing, if not hyped by the league itself to increase interest.

  5. maddmatter5 says: Dec 23, 2016 4:17 PM

    Didn’t care about Thursday football all year. If I had a fantasy player in the lineup. I would check in to see the score/look up stats.

    Actually, to be honest, I’ve watched less NFL this year than ever. The product is garbage. There are only 2 teams that are really good and then you have about 28 teams that are decent to pretty decent, then about 2 teams that are awful. That’s not fun football to watch.

  6. aliveguy24 says: Dec 23, 2016 4:42 PM

    Last night was a good game.

  7. abninf says: Dec 23, 2016 6:58 PM

    Because everyone wanted to see if the Cowboys would win the division with a Giants loss. Even when they don’t play the Cowboys drive ratings. Fact.

