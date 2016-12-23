Thursday Night Football finishes strong

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 3:22 PM EST

If, as Richard Sherman believes, Thursday Night Football is a poopfest, the football-watching world will now have to figure out how to get by without that poopfest for the rest of the Thursdays between now and September.

The weekly in-season franchise finished strong; according to SportsBusiness Daily, the Giants-Eagles game generated an overnight rating of 12.5. That matched Texans-Patriots from Week Three as the second-highest TNF rating of the year.

The highest rating, a 14.1, came three weeks ago, when the Vikings hosted the Cowboys.

According to NBC, the NBC/NFL Network collaboration finishes the fall schedule as the No. 2 show on TV, behind only NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coupled with Twitter, an average of 17.4 million viewers watched the five-game TNF package that began on November 17, with the Saints and Panthers.

Thursday night’s game delivered an average TV-only audience of 17.9 million.

The NFL’s TV ratings slumped before the election, but they have rebounded since then.