Todd Bowles hospitalized in stable condition, not on team flight

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2016, 5:15 PM EST
FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JANUARY 21: Head coach Todd Bowles of the New York Jets addresses the media during a press conference on January 21, 2015 in Florham Park, New Jersey. Bowles and General Manager Mike Maccagnan were both introduced. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images) Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles has been hospitalized and was not on the team’s flight today for tomorrow’s game at New England.

The team announced that Bowles has an undisclosed illness and is in stable condition.

The Jets don’t know yet if Bowles will be able to coach the team tomorrow. If he can’t, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will coach the team against the Patriots.

The 53-year-old Bowles is in his second year as the Jets’ head coach and had never been reported to have any type of health problems.

46 Responses to “Todd Bowles hospitalized in stable condition, not on team flight”
  1. livenbreathefootball says: Dec 23, 2016 5:17 PM

    Hope he’s okay.

  2. brady2gronktd says: Dec 23, 2016 5:21 PM

    Get well soon Coach

  3. spammerscrammer says: Dec 23, 2016 5:22 PM

    Wishing Todd Bowles the best of health. A very classy guy.

  4. tedmurph says: Dec 23, 2016 5:33 PM

    If tylwp6 is really a Pats fan. which I doubt, please take your obnoxious act elsewhere. You ain’t doing Pats Nation any favors.

  5. thefootballblogger23 says: Dec 23, 2016 5:38 PM

    Pats Fan here: Get well soon!

  6. nic3roc0123 says: Dec 23, 2016 5:40 PM

    look at these New England fans trying to troll/accuse Bowles of giving up while the man is hospitalized. The most least deserving fanbase in the NFL and it doesn’t even come close, shouldn’t you be writing Roger Goodell conspiracy theories and poking at your voodoo doll since your team broke a rule and got caught.

  7. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 23, 2016 5:40 PM

    Sorry to hear that. Get well soon !

  8. kurdishpats1 says: Dec 23, 2016 5:41 PM

    NFL head coach is one of the most stressful jobs on earth.

    Now imagine the stress coaching a bottom feeding team like the Jests.

    Wow.

  9. Ugadogs21 says: Dec 23, 2016 5:41 PM

    Get well coach…That’s two celebs so far.

    Carrie Fisher was hospitalized earlier.

  10. bsizemore68 says: Dec 23, 2016 5:43 PM

    You 2 people are saying the doctor was in the cover up. Give us a break, come back when you have proof. Bill

  11. justafanofnfl says: Dec 23, 2016 5:43 PM

    Tough time of year for illness. Hope he feels better.

  12. davedsone says: Dec 23, 2016 5:47 PM

    Dang that is rough… get better Mr. Bowles!

  13. spotsdad says: Dec 23, 2016 5:56 PM

    Ugadogs21 says:
    Dec 23, 2016 5:41 PM
    Get well coach…That’s two celebs so far.

    Carrie Fisher was hospitalized earlier.
    **********************************
    Why oh why does it always come in threes. Heads up Rex!

  14. nextmanup74 says: Dec 23, 2016 5:56 PM

    Wishing Bowles a speedy recovery.

  15. Dreaded Parakeet says: Dec 23, 2016 6:00 PM

    What an awful year for all these illnesses. Praying for him and Carrie Fisher as well who sustained a massive coronary.

  16. clbrwns says: Dec 23, 2016 6:03 PM

    Yikes. Remember what’s important coach. It’s not coaching a game tomorrow if it’s going to hurt your health. Get better. Many more games to coach.

  17. 26predator says: Dec 23, 2016 6:04 PM

    Wow, what’s this, like the fifth or sixth coach to go down this season? It’s been a rough year for those in the NFL coaching ranks.

  18. maust1013 says: Dec 23, 2016 6:04 PM

    Todd Bowles has been the epitome of grace under pressure. Lombardi would have a hard time winning with that roster and the NY media is…the NY media. Hope he is well on the road to recovery already and able to spend the holidays with his family.
    A Pats Fan

    @nic3roc0123 there are trolls in every fan base. Tarring us all with that brush is no different than us treating all Jets fans like they are patsfan4jestslife. We aren’t any happier that tylawsrumpswab is one of ours than you are with your trolls. Grow up son, it’s the internet.

  19. timswog says: Dec 23, 2016 6:06 PM

    take it easy and get well soon coach, we all love you!

  20. stevegrogannakedbootleg says: Dec 23, 2016 6:09 PM

    Good luck Coach ,risky profession grab that TV job and enjoy life .

  21. riraider says: Dec 23, 2016 6:11 PM

    Working for the Jets would make anyone sick.

  22. dynaco says: Dec 23, 2016 6:13 PM

    So far the doctors have ruled out “Playoff Fever”.

  23. Nofoolnodrool says: Dec 23, 2016 6:30 PM

    @nic3roc0123 there are trolls in every fan base. Tarring us all with that brush is no different than us treating all Jets fans like they are patsfan4jestslife. We aren’t any happier that tylawsrumpswab is one of ours than you are with your trolls. Grow up son, it’s the internet.

    5 0

    As a troll you know you should be tarred. You need to grow up and stop trolling. Bowles situation transcends sports yet prissy victimized Pat’s martyrs feel comfortable being ignorant….who would have thought.

  24. julyeast says: Dec 23, 2016 6:33 PM

    hang in there Coach

  25. Dont Vontaze Me Bro!! says: Dec 23, 2016 6:35 PM

    I keep reading comments whining about “whiney” (the irony) and classless Pats fans. Has there been some comment clean up or something??? Because I am not reading anything but positive comments, and most of them are from (gasp) Patriots fans. So what gives?

  26. streetyson says: Dec 23, 2016 6:37 PM

    Being a head coach, especially somewhere always under intense spotlights like NY, must be an incredibly stressful job. Hope he’s ok.

  27. tylawspick6 says: Dec 23, 2016 6:44 PM

    all hail the great ny jets organization

  28. brendafortheboyz says: Dec 23, 2016 6:45 PM

    Get well soon, Coach Bowles!!!!! There are more important things in life! Don’t return until the Doctors say you are cleared..God Bless!

  29. cpoled says: Dec 23, 2016 6:50 PM

    I sincerely hope he comes out OK.

  30. patsfan says: Dec 23, 2016 6:51 PM

    Hope it is minor and heals fast.

    I like Todd Bowles. I think the step back this year was more due to personnel, but he sure cleaned up the crapshow Rex left.

  31. abninf says: Dec 23, 2016 6:52 PM

    kurdishpats1 says:

    NFL head coach is one of the most stressful jobs on earth.
    =================================

    A combat infantryman is.

  32. kcchefs58 says: Dec 23, 2016 6:52 PM

    Get well, Coach.

  33. nhpats says: Dec 23, 2016 6:53 PM

    I like Bowles….hopefully he gets a longer chance with the Jets.

  34. pbinpb57 says: Dec 23, 2016 6:56 PM

    As a life long Pats fan AND a football fan I have to say that sometimes we have to stop the b.s. and show some compassion. Ball busting is one thing but but good grief the man has been hospitalized. Show some class people. Be well Coach Bowles and Merry Christmas all.

  35. gdanzig2013 says: Dec 23, 2016 7:02 PM

    I’m not going to read anything previously posted. I wish Coach Bowles a speedy recovery. Get well soon.

  36. charger383 says: Dec 23, 2016 7:04 PM

    get well soon

  37. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Dec 23, 2016 7:07 PM

    Get well coach B, praying for you man!

  38. neilpountney says: Dec 23, 2016 7:13 PM

    I am sure all decent football fans including us Patriot fans wish Coach all the best for a speedy and full recovery.

    Good luck Coach!

  39. jmscooby says: Dec 23, 2016 7:29 PM

    Stay strong, my brother. I wish the best for you.

  40. beachsidejames says: Dec 23, 2016 7:38 PM

    Good guy Bowles… Hope he’s back feeling better real soon.

  41. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Dec 23, 2016 7:40 PM

    Very tough year for HC’s with Coach Bowles being the 3rd or 4th head coach to be hospitalized this regular season, i recall Zimmer and Arians and think their was one other?

  42. grogansheroes says: Dec 23, 2016 7:46 PM

    pbinpb57 says:
    Dec 23, 2016 6:56 PM
    As a life long Pats fan AND a football fan I have to say that sometimes we have to stop the b.s. and show some compassion. Ball busting is one thing but but good grief the man has been hospitalized. Show some class people. Be well Coach Bowles and Merry Christmas all.
    ————————————-
    As a fellow Pats fan, I couldn’t have said it any better!

  43. ralphwilsonisrich says: Dec 23, 2016 7:52 PM

    Stress level is always high during the holiday season. Take care coach

  44. billymutt says: Dec 23, 2016 8:17 PM

    Sorry to hear that. I hope it’s not serious and that he fully recovers, soon.

    What a time of year to end up in the hospital, must be rough on him and his family. Stay strong.

    Pats fan.

  45. maust1013 says: Dec 23, 2016 8:57 PM

    Nofoolnodrool says:
    Dec 23, 2016 6:30 PM
    As a troll you know you should be tarred. You need to grow up and stop trolling. Bowles situation transcends sports yet prissy victimized Pat’s martyrs feel comfortable being ignorant….who would have thought.
    ======================

    Calling out nonsense, yours included, isn’t trolling. It is unfortunate your thin skin gets the best of you. There were no negative comments left on the thread when you made your post but you still felt a need to call out something yu did not see. Ice up son.

  46. manderson4150 says: Dec 23, 2016 9:00 PM

    God’s speed sir…

Leave a Reply

