Todd Bowles hospitalized in stable condition, not on team flight

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2016, 5:15 PM EST

Jets coach Todd Bowles has been hospitalized and was not on the team’s flight today for tomorrow’s game at New England.

The team announced that Bowles has an undisclosed illness and is in stable condition.

The Jets don’t know yet if Bowles will be able to coach the team tomorrow. If he can’t, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will coach the team against the Patriots.

The 53-year-old Bowles is in his second year as the Jets’ head coach and had never been reported to have any type of health problems.