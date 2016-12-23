Todd Bowles hospitalized in stable condition, not on team flight

Jets coach Todd Bowles has been hospitalized and was not on the team’s flight today for tomorrow’s game at New England.
The team announced that Bowles has an undisclosed illness and is in stable condition.
The Jets don’t know yet if Bowles will be able to coach the team tomorrow. If he can’t, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will coach the team against the Patriots.
The 53-year-old Bowles is in his second year as the Jets’ head coach and had never been reported to have any type of health problems.
Hope he’s okay.
Get well soon Coach
Wishing Todd Bowles the best of health. A very classy guy.
If tylwp6 is really a Pats fan. which I doubt, please take your obnoxious act elsewhere. You ain’t doing Pats Nation any favors.
Pats Fan here: Get well soon!
look at these New England fans trying to troll/accuse Bowles of giving up while the man is hospitalized. The most least deserving fanbase in the NFL and it doesn’t even come close, shouldn’t you be writing Roger Goodell conspiracy theories and poking at your voodoo doll since your team broke a rule and got caught.
Sorry to hear that. Get well soon !
NFL head coach is one of the most stressful jobs on earth.
Now imagine the stress coaching a bottom feeding team like the Jests.
Wow.
Get well coach…That’s two celebs so far.
Carrie Fisher was hospitalized earlier.
You 2 people are saying the doctor was in the cover up. Give us a break, come back when you have proof. Bill
Tough time of year for illness. Hope he feels better.
Dang that is rough… get better Mr. Bowles!
Wishing Bowles a speedy recovery.
What an awful year for all these illnesses. Praying for him and Carrie Fisher as well who sustained a massive coronary.
Yikes. Remember what’s important coach. It’s not coaching a game tomorrow if it’s going to hurt your health. Get better. Many more games to coach.
Wow, what’s this, like the fifth or sixth coach to go down this season? It’s been a rough year for those in the NFL coaching ranks.
Todd Bowles has been the epitome of grace under pressure. Lombardi would have a hard time winning with that roster and the NY media is…the NY media. Hope he is well on the road to recovery already and able to spend the holidays with his family.
A Pats Fan
@nic3roc0123 there are trolls in every fan base. Tarring us all with that brush is no different than us treating all Jets fans like they are patsfan4jestslife. We aren’t any happier that tylawsrumpswab is one of ours than you are with your trolls. Grow up son, it’s the internet.
take it easy and get well soon coach, we all love you!
Good luck Coach ,risky profession grab that TV job and enjoy life .
Working for the Jets would make anyone sick.
So far the doctors have ruled out “Playoff Fever”.
hang in there Coach
I keep reading comments whining about “whiney” (the irony) and classless Pats fans. Has there been some comment clean up or something??? Because I am not reading anything but positive comments, and most of them are from (gasp) Patriots fans. So what gives?
Being a head coach, especially somewhere always under intense spotlights like NY, must be an incredibly stressful job. Hope he’s ok.
all hail the great ny jets organization
Get well soon, Coach Bowles!!!!! There are more important things in life! Don’t return until the Doctors say you are cleared..God Bless!
I sincerely hope he comes out OK.
Hope it is minor and heals fast.
I like Todd Bowles. I think the step back this year was more due to personnel, but he sure cleaned up the crapshow Rex left.
Get well, Coach.
I like Bowles….hopefully he gets a longer chance with the Jets.
As a life long Pats fan AND a football fan I have to say that sometimes we have to stop the b.s. and show some compassion. Ball busting is one thing but but good grief the man has been hospitalized. Show some class people. Be well Coach Bowles and Merry Christmas all.
I’m not going to read anything previously posted. I wish Coach Bowles a speedy recovery. Get well soon.
get well soon
Get well coach B, praying for you man!
I am sure all decent football fans including us Patriot fans wish Coach all the best for a speedy and full recovery.
Good luck Coach!
Stay strong, my brother. I wish the best for you.
Good guy Bowles… Hope he’s back feeling better real soon.
Very tough year for HC’s with Coach Bowles being the 3rd or 4th head coach to be hospitalized this regular season, i recall Zimmer and Arians and think their was one other?
Stress level is always high during the holiday season. Take care coach
Sorry to hear that. I hope it’s not serious and that he fully recovers, soon.
What a time of year to end up in the hospital, must be rough on him and his family. Stay strong.
Pats fan.
God’s speed sir…