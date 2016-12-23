 Skip to content

Vikings plane slides off runway in Wisconsin while taxiing

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 9:38 PM EST
The bizarre, upside-down football season in Minnesota continues.

The Vikings’ plane slid off the runway at the airport in Appleton, Wisconsin. According to the team’s Twitter account, the plane landed safely but then slid off the runway and got stuck.

“We are waiting patiently to exit the plane,” the team said an hour ago. Paul Allen of KFAN, the voice of the Vikings and the cohost of the PA and Florio podcast, texted moments ago that the plane is still stuck. He added that he has “no idea” when the plane will become unstuck.

“We’ve been on the plane for almost five hours,” Allen said. “The flight was 48 minutes.”

The Vikings face the Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

21 Responses to “Vikings plane slides off runway in Wisconsin while taxiing”
  1. smedley61 says: Dec 23, 2016 11:23 PM

    Me thinks they aren’t working real feverishly to get the Vikings off the plane. *wink*

  2. dolfinsneedsuh14 says: Dec 23, 2016 11:32 PM

    Vikings suck. September champions

  3. johngaltwho says: Dec 23, 2016 11:37 PM

    Perfect. When they left Minnesota, no one thought it was strange that Zimmer was the pilot and Bradford served as copilot. In retrospect however, that may have not been the best idea.

  4. leatherface2012 says: Dec 23, 2016 11:37 PM

    wow, can anything more go wrong with this damn team?

  5. vikingsnyc5 says: Dec 23, 2016 11:41 PM

    If this doesnt explain our season I dont know what does.

  6. burrito12 says: Dec 23, 2016 11:45 PM

    Just like the queens season. They should just quit! Oh wait, they already have!

  7. caboose12 says: Dec 23, 2016 11:46 PM

    Glad they are safe, but kind of like their season, off the skids

  8. stellarperformance says: Dec 23, 2016 11:46 PM

    See? I told you they were easy to draw offside.

  9. skol4life says: Dec 23, 2016 11:49 PM

    Way to go garbage town. Can’t beat em, wreck their plane.

  10. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Dec 23, 2016 11:50 PM

    Is sitting in the plane any worse than having to stay at the local motels they have in that area?

  11. tbone4444 says: Dec 23, 2016 11:55 PM

    Wow, maybe the Vikings really are cursed…

  12. cornerblitz says: Dec 23, 2016 11:58 PM

    Vikings are going to get destroyed. They can’t even land on their feet coming into town

  13. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Dec 23, 2016 11:58 PM

    What a poor job by third world Appleton Airport. Why does the league put player safety at risk by playing in a small town like this?

  14. dayglo80 says: Dec 24, 2016 12:01 AM

    Just like the season it just slid away… Although the season had many injuries to report thank goodness they all were safe on the flight

  15. 24601jvj says: Dec 24, 2016 12:07 AM

    Packers dirty trick?

  16. nje22 says: Dec 24, 2016 12:16 AM

    It fell slid

  17. ieatchickens says: Dec 24, 2016 12:17 AM

    Always the same problems with the Vikings. They just can’t get those touchdowns right.

  18. shaggytoodle says: Dec 24, 2016 12:18 AM

    When getting off the plane and asked for comment, the Vikings said “the refs did this”

    Glad everyone made it safe, good luck tomorrow vikings and their fans.

  19. cdysart101 says: Dec 24, 2016 12:24 AM

    That is way too long to get trapped in a small space with Sam Bradford!

  20. lukeshow says: Dec 24, 2016 12:26 AM

    You’re not allowed to swear in pft comments. End of comment.

  21. coachkilla6 says: Dec 24, 2016 12:26 AM

    It should have been a chip shot landing but about 27 yards out the plane suddenly jolted wide and to the left.

