Vikings plane slides off runway in Wisconsin while taxiing

The bizarre, upside-down football season in Minnesota continues.
The Vikings’ plane slid off the runway at the airport in Appleton, Wisconsin. According to the team’s Twitter account, the plane landed safely but then slid off the runway and got stuck.
“We are waiting patiently to exit the plane,” the team said an hour ago. Paul Allen of KFAN, the voice of the Vikings and the cohost of the PA and Florio podcast, texted moments ago that the plane is still stuck. He added that he has “no idea” when the plane will become unstuck.
“We’ve been on the plane for almost five hours,” Allen said. “The flight was 48 minutes.”
The Vikings face the Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET.
