Vikings promote a running back from practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 11:47 AM EST

Running back Adrian Peterson didn’t practice the last two days and expressed uncertainty about his status for Saturday’s game against the Packers due to the combination of groin and knee injuries that sidelined him in those sessions.

A roster move on Friday doesn’t do much to create optimism about Peterson making it into the lineup at Lambeau Field. The Vikings have promoted running back C.J. Ham from the practice squad to go with Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata as non-Peterson options in the backfield.

Ham signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent after a tryout at the team’s rookie camp, making him the fifth player to play at Augustana in college before going on to the NFL. He ran 44 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason and has been on the practice squad since the start of the regular season.

The Vikings placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Alexander, a 2016 second-round pick, had five tackles in 13 games while playing a deep reserve role on defense.