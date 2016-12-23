Vikings promote a running back from practice squad

Running back Adrian Peterson didn’t practice the last two days and expressed uncertainty about his status for Saturday’s game against the Packers due to the combination of groin and knee injuries that sidelined him in those sessions.
A roster move on Friday doesn’t do much to create optimism about Peterson making it into the lineup at Lambeau Field. The Vikings have promoted running back C.J. Ham from the practice squad to go with Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata as non-Peterson options in the backfield.
Ham signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent after a tryout at the team’s rookie camp, making him the fifth player to play at Augustana in college before going on to the NFL. He ran 44 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason and has been on the practice squad since the start of the regular season.
The Vikings placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Alexander, a 2016 second-round pick, had five tackles in 13 games while playing a deep reserve role on defense.
At this point in their careers, I’d much rather have Ham on the roster than Peterson…
The Vikings will be getting the full Monty on Saturday.
as a Viking fan, this will fix everything
May have seen the last of AP in a Vikings jersey. He will go down as one of the greatest viking players of all time. Looking back though, if I had to decide, I would take Randy Moss over AP. Feel free to argue against my statement if you disagree.
As a close friend of the organization this will help give some experience to those on the squad in the post-AP era.
Can he not fumble?
Super Bowl or bust!
ooh wow holiday ham.
I’m sure viking fans will be telling us that he’s the greatest practice-squad running back in the NFC North (and it’s not even close).
mackensie alexander would’ve been a savor on the pathetic packer defense but couldn’t even crack our lineup.
hopefully next year jerrick mckinnon is no longer on the roster, one of the most boring running backs to ever watch cary the ball. it’s 2-hops and run into a lineman. but at least he doesn’t fumble at the worst time.
hairbyannifayejones says:
Dec 23, 2016 12:08 PM
As a non-Viking fan – I’d take Robert Smith over him.
Leroy Hoard isn’t available?
Not having Peterson is most likely a good thing. If you don’t cough up the ball at the worst possible time- you have one-up on Peterson.
Frazier28/7 says:
Dec 23, 2016 1:31 PM
mackensie alexander would’ve been a savor on the pathetic packer defense but couldn’t even crack our lineup.
===================================
Yep. It would be hard to crack a defense that gave up 27 points to the Colts in the first half. Plus, you’ve already got the great Trae Waynes.