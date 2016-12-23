Week 16 injury report roundup

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 6:07 PM EST

Week 15 kicked off on Thursday with an Eagles win and it continues with 12 more games on Saturday as most of the league plays a day earlier than normal because of Christmas. There will be two games on Christmas day as well, which means 28 teams turned in their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered in the lineup barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Dolphins at Bills (Saturday)

The Dolphins listed LB Jelani Jenkins (knee, hand) and CB Byron Maxwell (ankle) as doubtful to play and QB Ryan Tannehill (knee) remains out. S Isa Abdul-Quddus (ankle), LB Kiko Alonso (hamstring, hand), T Jermon Bushrod (shoulder), CB Bobby McCain (knee, hand) and DE Mario Williams (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Bills LB Lerentee McCray (concussion) is out and T Cordy Glenn (back) will likely join him after drawing a doubtful tag. LB Preston Brown (foot), TE Charles Clay (knee), RB Jerome Felton (foot), G John Miller (hip), WR Sammy Watkins (foot), DT Kyle Williams (back) and DT Jerel Worthy (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Falcons at Panthers (Saturday)

Falcons WR Julio Jones (toe) is set to return after avoiding an injury designation on Friday. DT De’Vondre Campbell (concussion) and TE Austin Hooper (knee) will not play, however.

DE Ryan Delaire (knee) is the only Panthers player ruled out and the only one with an injury designation this week. It’s not been announced whether LB Luke Kuechly (concussion) will play at this point.

Redskins at Bears (Saturday)

Redskins TE Jordan Reed (shoulder) is questionable after missing practice all week. DE Chris Baker (ankle), LB Will Compton (knee), LB Terence Garvin (illness), LB Ryan Kerrigan (elbow), QB Colt McCoy (illness) and LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder) got the same designation. S Su’a Cravens (upper arm) and CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion) have been ruled out.

G Eric Kush (concussion) is out for the Bears. Chicago listed CB Bryce Callahan (knee), RB Ka’Deem Carey (shoulder), QB David Fales (right thumb), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (knee), DE Cornelius Washington (back) and LB Willie Young (knee) as questionable to play.

Chargers at Browns (Saturday)

The Chargers will play without RB Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) again this week. CB Craig Mager (shoulder) is listed as doubtful while WR Jeremy Butler (ankle), T King Dunlap (knee) and G Orlando Franklin (illness) are questionable to play in Cleveland.

Browns LB Dominique Alexander (abdomen, groin) and TE Randall Telfer (ankle, knee) are questionable as the team tries for its first win of the year.

Vikings at Packers (Saturday)

The return of Vikings RB Adrian Peterson (knee, groin) hit a snag and he’s been ruled out along with G Brandon Fusco (concussion), RB Zach Line (concussion) and WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle). WR Stefon Diggs (hip) and S Harrison Smith (ankle) are listed as questionable.

QB Aaron Rodgers (calf) and LB Clay Matthews (shoulder) are off the injury report for the Packers. WR Randall Cobb (ankle), LB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (shoulder) and C J.C. Tretter (knee) are listed as questionable while LB Jayrone Elliott (hand) and RB James Starks (concussion) have been ruled out.

Titans at Jaguars (Saturday)

CB Jason McCourty (chest) will be missing from the Titans secondary. LB Sean Spence (ankle) is listed as questionable.

The Jaguars ruled out WR Arrelious Benn (concussion), DT Jordan Hill (calf), WR Allen Hurns (hamstring), LB Sean Porter (hamstring), RB Denard Robinson (ankle) and WR Neal Sterling (concussion).

Jets at Patriots (Saturday)

Jets LB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle) and DT Steve McLendon (hamstring) will not play in New England. RB Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) is unlikely to play after getting a doubtful tag. WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back), RB Khiry Robinson (lower leg) and DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) are listed as questionable.

QB Tom Brady (thigh) was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable, but is expected to be in the Patriots lineup. TE Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), S Jordan Richards (knee) and WR Matt Slater (foot) are also listed as questionable while WR Danny Amendola (knee) is out.

Colts at Raiders (Saturday)

Colts LB Chris Carter (shoulder) has been ruled out for Christmas Eve. CB Rashaan Melvin (knee) and T Joe Reitz (back) are listed as questionable.

Wide receivers Amari Cooper (shoulder) and Michael Crabtree (finger) are listed as questionable, but are expected to play. S Karl Joseph (toe) and DT Stacy McGee (ankle) will not play. G Kelechi Osemele (ankle), LB Perry Riley (hamstring), LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring) and DT Dan Williams (foot) have also been listed as questionable.

49ers at Rams (Saturday)

The 49ers listed CB Dontae Johnson (groin) and T Joe Staley (hamstring) as doubtful, leaving them unlikely to play in L.A. DT Glenn Dorsey (knee, ribs) and C Marcus Martin (ankle) are questionable.

S Maurice Alexander (concussion), CB Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) and WR Mike Thomas (hip) are doubtful for the Rams, so they’ll probably have time to practice their carols during the game. WR Bradley Marquez (knee) is listed as questionable.

Buccaneers at Saints (Saturday)

Tackles Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle) and Demar Dotson (concussion) will not play for the Bucs, which leaves undrafted rookie Leonard Wester in line to start at right tackle. DE William Gholston (elbow) is also out while DT Gerald McCoy (foot) is questionable.

Saints CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder) is out for Saturday’s game. LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot), RB John Kuhn (hip), LB Craig Robertson (shoulder) and C Max Unger (foot) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Seahawks (Saturday)

The Cardinals ruled out CB Marcus Cooper (back, calf) and T D.J. Humphries (concussion). WR John Brown (illness) and CB Brandon Williams (back) are both listed as questionable.

A brief Seahawks injury report has RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder) ruled out and no one else given an injury designation.

Bengals at Texans (Saturday)

The Bengals will have G Clint Boling (shoulder), LB Vontaze Burfict (knee, concussion), TE Tyler Eifert (back) and TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle) on Santa watch after ruling them out Saturday night’s game. WR A.J. Green (hamstring), RB Jeremy Hill (knee) and DE Michael Johnson (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs) and RB Lamar Miller (ankle) are listed as questionable for the Texans and make up the entire injury report.

Ravens at Steelers (Sunday)

CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) is out again for the Ravens and LB Kamalei Correa (ribs) will join him on the inactive list. LB Anthony Levine (toe), T Alex Lewis (ankle), WR Steve Smith (thigh) and DE Brent Urban (illness) are all listed as questionable.

Steelers S Shamarko Thomas (concussion) will miss the game. The team hasn’t ruled out WR Sammie Coates (hamstring) or TE Ladarius Green (concussion), but their doubtful tags make it unlikely that they’ll play. LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle) and DE Stephon Tuitt (knee) are listed as questionable.

Broncos at Chiefs (Sunday)

The Broncos have ruled out TE A.J. Derby (concussion), TE Virgil Green (concussion), LB Brandon Marshall (hamstring) and S T.J. Ward (concussion). DE Derek Wolfe (neck) is questionable after leaving last week’s game.

LB Justin Houston (knee) didn’t practice at all this week and the Chiefs have listed him as questionable. CB Phillip Gaines (knee) also didn’t practice, but he’s been ruled out.