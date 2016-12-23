 Skip to content

Who’s the second best team in the NFC?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2016, 12:21 AM EST
Thursday night’s loss by the Giants to the Eagles gave the Cowboys the No. 1 seed in the NFC. So now the question is this: Who’s the second best team in the conference?

Coincidentally (or not), the question of the day for Friday’s PFT Live is the same question.

Vote below, drop a comment defending your case, attacking the cases made by others, and/or questioning our decision to include certain teams in the poll and omit others. And then tune in at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBCSportsRadio.com and/or at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

