Zach Orr, Bennie Logan fined $9,115 each

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2016, 5:27 PM EST

The Ravens and Eagles went right down to the wire last Sunday with the Ravens holding on for a 27-26 win when the Eagles failed to convert a two-point conversion after a late Carson Wentz touchdown.

There were a couple of penalties along the way to that conclusion that drew the notice of the league office and resulted in fines for players.

Ravens linebacker Zach Orr has been fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness. Orr was penalized in the third quarter of the game when he hit Eagles running back Byron Marshall out of bounds at the end of the run. That came a play after Orr was flagged for illegal contact and he also had an interception and briefly left after a hit to the head during an eventful day.

Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan has been fined the same amount for a facemask penalty. Logan grabbed Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon’s facemask on a fourth quarter run, giving Baltimore 15 yards that they used to set up a 16-yard touchdown run for Dixon on the next play.