49ers beat Rams, blow chance at first overall pick

By winning today, the Browns gave the 49ers a wonderful Christmas present. Three hours later, the 49ers returned it.
The 49ers defeated the Rams today in Los Angeles to improve their record to 2-13, three hours after the Browns won to improve their record to 1-14. The 49ers own the strength of schedule tiebreaker over the Browns, so if the 49ers had lost they would have the inside track for the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Instead, the 49ers won, and the Browns again lead the race for the first pick.
The game itself was entertaining as far as it went, with the Rams leading 21-7 in the fourth quarter only to see the 49ers come back, score two touchdowns and finish it off with a Colin Kaepernick two-point conversion run. The 49ers won, 22-21.
In their last 19 games, the 49ers are 3-0 against the Rams and 0-16 against the rest of the NFL.
Other than that, the one noteworthy element of this game was that Rams punter Johnny Hekker set the league’s single-season record for punts inside the 20-yard line. The old record was 46; Hekker had four punts inside the 20 today and now has 50 punts inside the 20 this year. Hekker is having the best punting season in NFL history, and he’s been just about the only player the Rams can count on this season.
There was an ugly moment late in the game when San Francisco running back Carlos Hyde went to the locker room after taking a hard hit to the knee from Rams cornerback EJ Gaines. Hyde has played well on an otherwise lousy 49ers team this season, and it would be a bad break for him to have to spend his offseason rehabbing a serious injury.
Both of these teams have plenty of big decisions to make in the offseason. The 49ers will not, however, get to decide what to do with the first overall pick in the draft — not unless they lose next week, and the Browns win their second in a row.
Kaepernick can’t even lose correctly. One last middle finger to the Niners on his way out.
I honestly would have loved it if they took a knee going for two to secure the #1 pick. Dumbest win I can remember, Chip Kelly can’t even tank properly.
This is the best Christmas ever. Go Browns
What the hell kind of fan are you if you want to see your team lose? You think one spot in the draft is going to make a team go to 16-0 overnight? The Niners suck so bad right now and I’ve never wanted them to lose. That’s a pathetic fan if you want your team to lose. Half the Niners fan base is completely clueless. Go root for a different team if you want your team to lose.
LOL 49ers
Top 10 pick at RB and no 1 overall pick at QB yet the Rams can’t pass or run against maybe the worst team in the NFL.
Blow the whole (expletive) thing up. Weak minded ownership, management, coaches and players.
Please San Francisco draft Myles Garrett with the 2nd pick! Build around the defense like the Harbaugh years.
Does it matter? I mean unless the Browns trade the pick, they will probably bungle it or draft the bad QB anyways.
If you watched the game from the start you’d swear they were playing to secure the first overall pick. Then in the last 10 minutes with having the worst record in franchise history on the line, the fire got lit and somehow drove down field to score.
Lol hey the Niners won and the Seahacks lose. Merry Christmas!
I don’t know who the 49ers will select with the #2 pick, but one thing is for sure: that player will be a bust, just because he will wear the 49er uniform.
If Kap doesn’t attempt to score you’re ripping him for that too. You hater’s are insane with your lack of consistency.
Ppl don’t want to admit this, but considering the talent on the 49ers (i.e., lack thereof), Kaepernick is balling out for the 49ers. Everyone predicted he wouldn’t be back this year. Guess what? With no clear #1 QB in this year’s draft, he’ll be back next year…
Great win for the 49ers. It doesn’t matter when you pick, it’s how you pick that matters. Back when the 49ers were winning super bowls, they generally picked last but still managed to dominate the draft year in and year out.
At least the players understand that playing poorly doesn’t help their individual careers any.
The Cowboys had two #1 overall picks in 3 years from ’89-91 and ended up winning a few Super Bowls. Since then, only the Colts have won a Super Bowl with their own #1 overall pick. The NFL isn’t the NBA – having the #1 overall pick is rarely a good thing.
thefatlazygamer says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:51 PM
And of course Baalke can be expected to do better, lol
It’s a Browns Christmas Miracle!
SF will beat the Seahawks next week.
Kaep will celebrate by burning down some Christmas trees.
bloodandsin says:
Dec 24, 2016 8:13 PM
That would be the worst possible thing for the franchise and would warm my 49er hating heart. Please extend the cancer and tube the franchise.
He still sucks badly. Check the money stats, i.e. 3rd down stats and redzone.
JSpicoli says:
Dec 24, 2016 9:42 PM
bloodandsin says:
Dec 24, 2016 8:13 PM
That would be the worst possible thing for the franchise and would warm my 49er hating heart. Please extend the cancer and tube the franchise.
I have no love for the 49ers (Hawks fan), but honestly, Kaep is one of only 3 decent players for the 49ers. They draft a QB high next year they might not win a game. They need to fix that horrendous WR unit and quit giving contracts to TEs who can’t catch and are injured. Kaep is actually one of the positives on the 49ers (if you ignore is politics).
don’t draft anyone good….you have to pay them a ton more money at some point, and they will just get hurt anyway
Having the first pick means nothing, just ask the Rams.
Watching the Rams blow a 2 td lead in the 4th quarter to KAEPERNICK, was a sweet sight to see.
Chargers lose, Rams lose, Cowboys have home field advantage. Merry Christmas to me!
Such a looser mentality some posters have, no player wants to loose you go all out and give your all.
And also, the niners should probably get some desperate team to give them a bunch of picks for that 2nd. They have many holes on that roster
Kaepernick is my favourite 49er’s quarterback since Steve Spurrier
Fidel Krapernick is still a disrespectful turd, even if he did manage to have a decent game today and lead his team to a victory instead of circling the toilet bowl. Blowing a perfect chance at the first pick in the draft along the way.
the 2017 draft SUCKS.. who wants the first pick anyway?