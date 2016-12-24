A.J. Green not happy with team’s decision to keep him out

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 5:14 PM EST

Bengals receiver A.J. Green had said he’ll play on Sunday, after missing four games with a hamstring injury. The team says he’s not. And now a reporter says Green isn’t happy about that.

Via Bob Holtzman of ESPN.com, Green was called from a team meeting and told he won’t play. Green wasn’t happy with the news, and he didn’t return to the meeting.

He also has left Houston, according to Holtzman.

Green likely isn’t the only one who is miffed. Per Holtzman, the Bengals prepared for Saturday night’s game against the Texans under the impression that Green would play. Ownership reportedly decided that Green won’t play.

Green’s hamstring injury reportedly includes a partially torn tendon from which he hasn’t fully recovered. The move protects Green’s health for 2017 — and it carries with it the potential benefit of helping the Bengals secure a higher draft position for next year, if they become more likely to lose without him.