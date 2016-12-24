 Skip to content

Aaron Rodgers injured in Green Bay, but misses no snaps

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 3:00 PM EST
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers lays on the ground after being sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP

A raucous Lambeau Field quickly fell silent in the second half, when quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an upper body injury of some sort when he was hit behind the line of scrimmage.

Rodgers walked off the field without assistance. He initially seemed to have a look of concern on his face, but within minutes his mood had improved.

Rodgers has been hampered in recent weeks by a calf injury. He has shown no ill effects of the leg problem on Sunday.

Rodgers has not yet missed a snap because his injury came on the last play of a drive before a punt.

UPDATE 3:01 p.m. ET: Rodgers has returned for the next Packers drive.

  1. leatherface2012 says: Dec 24, 2016 3:10 PM

    green bay had a 3rd and 5 from about their own 28. pass in the flat tackled at the 29..refs spotted it at the 34 giving them a first down. yeah, this isnt fixed

  2. ad28bestever says: Dec 24, 2016 3:12 PM

    No call on PI on Thielen, but is anyone surprised that GB doesn’t get called for a penalty? The most protected team in the history of the sport.

  3. jimmysee says: Dec 24, 2016 3:13 PM

    Packers are sure winning the field position battle.

