Aaron Rodgers injured in Green Bay, but misses no snaps

A raucous Lambeau Field quickly fell silent in the second half, when quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an upper body injury of some sort when he was hit behind the line of scrimmage.

Rodgers walked off the field without assistance. He initially seemed to have a look of concern on his face, but within minutes his mood had improved.

Rodgers has been hampered in recent weeks by a calf injury. He has shown no ill effects of the leg problem on Sunday.

Rodgers has not yet missed a snap because his injury came on the last play of a drive before a punt.

UPDATE 3:01 p.m. ET: Rodgers has returned for the next Packers drive.