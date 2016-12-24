Aaron Rodgers uses his legs to stretch lead

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 2:34 PM EST

Just when it appeared the Vikings could make things interesting against the Packers, the Packers have likely put things out of reach.

A strip sack from linebacker Clay Matthews ended a promising Vikings drive that could have chewed into a 21-13 lead. Then, with time running out in the first half, quarterback Aaron Rodgers drove the team to the end for a 28-13 lead.

The touchdown came on a spectacular run from Rodgers, who spun from pressure, ran left, and accelerated toward the goal line. A juke near the end zone caused a Vikings defender to go flailing, and Rodgers scored untouched.

Green Bay now has four touchdowns on the year; Rodgers has thrown for the other three.

The Vikings aren’t built to come from 15 behind, and they’ve been playing largely uninspired for most of the last two months. It’s not a stretch to say this one is over.