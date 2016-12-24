 Skip to content

Adam Thielen has a career day, in the first half

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 2:20 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) AP

Most Vikings players seem to have checked out on the 2016 season. Not Adam Thielen.

The 26-year-old former undrafted free agent has six catches for 142 yards in the first half at Green Bay. Most recently, Thielen generated a 71-yard catch and run for Minnesota’s first touchdown of the day — and its longest play of the year.

Thielen capped the score with a Lambeau Leap into the arms of a couple of front-row Vikings fans in the end zone where Thielen scored.

He now has 900 yards receiving on the season, and the Vikings trail only by eight, 21-13.

