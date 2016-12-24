Adam Thielen has a career day, in the first half

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 2:20 PM EST

Most Vikings players seem to have checked out on the 2016 season. Not Adam Thielen.

The 26-year-old former undrafted free agent has six catches for 142 yards in the first half at Green Bay. Most recently, Thielen generated a 71-yard catch and run for Minnesota’s first touchdown of the day — and its longest play of the year.

Thielen capped the score with a Lambeau Leap into the arms of a couple of front-row Vikings fans in the end zone where Thielen scored.

He now has 900 yards receiving on the season, and the Vikings trail only by eight, 21-13.