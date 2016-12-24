 Skip to content

Adam Vinatieri keeps going, going, going

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 11:00 AM EST
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 22: Adam Vinatieri #4 celebrates with Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 22, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images

In four days, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri turns 44. And he has shown no signs of slowing down.

The future Hall of Famer appeared recently on PFT Live to discuss his longevity, his aspirations, the differences between the Colts team that won Super Bowl XLI and the more recent versions, and whether he’ll retire before or after former teammate Tom Brady.

The entire interview appears below if you’re reading this in the Rumor Mill and above if you’re reading it as a separate story.

