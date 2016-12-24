Adam Vinatieri keeps going, going, going

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 11:00 AM EST

In four days, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri turns 44. And he has shown no signs of slowing down.

The future Hall of Famer appeared recently on PFT Live to discuss his longevity, his aspirations, the differences between the Colts team that won Super Bowl XLI and the more recent versions, and whether he’ll retire before or after former teammate Tom Brady.

The entire interview appears below if you’re reading this in the Rumor Mill and above if you’re reading it as a separate story.

