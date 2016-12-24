 Skip to content

Another quick start for Falcons offense

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 1:18 PM EST
Atlanta Falcons' Josh Perkins (82) catches a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry (24) and Thomas Davis (58) defend in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) AP

No team in the league scores like the Falcons, and no one does it as quickly, either.

The Falcons just turned in an impressive opening drive, with Matt Ryan connecting with tight end Joshua Perkins for a 7-0 lead at Carolina.

Ryan was a perfect 5-of-5 for 59 yards on the eight-play, 75-yard drive, continuing a trend of quick starts. The Falcons have scored more on their opening possession than any team in the league.

They lead the league at 33.5 points per game, and show no signs today of backing off that pace. The fact that Cam Newton just followed up with an interception only adds to that perception.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Home, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Another quick start for Falcons offense”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!