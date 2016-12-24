Another quick start for Falcons offense

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 1:18 PM EST

No team in the league scores like the Falcons, and no one does it as quickly, either.

The Falcons just turned in an impressive opening drive, with Matt Ryan connecting with tight end Joshua Perkins for a 7-0 lead at Carolina.

Ryan was a perfect 5-of-5 for 59 yards on the eight-play, 75-yard drive, continuing a trend of quick starts. The Falcons have scored more on their opening possession than any team in the league.

They lead the league at 33.5 points per game, and show no signs today of backing off that pace. The fact that Cam Newton just followed up with an interception only adds to that perception.