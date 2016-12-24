 Skip to content

Bills hanging around after rough start against Dolphins

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 2:33 PM EST
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 24: Matt Moore #8 of the Miami Dolphins looks turnover throw the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at New Era Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said this week that quarterback Matt Moore is a “gunslinger” who doesn’t take “stupid chances” with the ball.

The first half of Sunday’s game in Buffalo hasn’t done much to prove him right in that assessment. Moore threw an interception in the end zone just before halftime and was lucky to escape a couple of others while going 5-of-14 for 57 yards during the first half of a game the Dolphins lead 14-7.

Moore’s miscue and his errant throws have kept the Dolphins from building on a lead they took while the Bills were stumbling early in the game. Miami scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions while the Bills were burning timeouts, taking a delay of game penalty and missing a field goal.

Miami’s production slowed and the Bills finally found the kind of big passing play they’ve been looking for all season when Tyrod Taylor and Sammy Watkins hooked up for a 38-yard touchdown. The Bills have also found success on the ground with Taylor, LeSean McCoy and Mike Gillislee combining for 119 yards on 18 carries.

The Dolphins have been even better with 126 yards on 15 carries, including touchdowns by both Jay Ajayi and Kenyan Drake. Given the score and Moore’s performance, you’d expect to see more of the backs in the second half as the Dolphins try to bolster their playoff chances.

