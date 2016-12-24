Bills’ tackling problems help Dolphins expand lead

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 3:10 PM EST

The Bills’ offense kept its momentum into the second half, but their defense is back to some of the worst tricks in their top hat.

Linebacker Zach Brown and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman each missed tackles on a short pass to Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker and Parker took advantage for a 56-yard touchdown on the first Miami drive of the third quarter. The Bills had the same problems after a swing pass to running back Damien Williams turned into a 43-yard gain later in the quarter.

Matt Moore hit Kenny Stills for a six-yard touchdown a few plays later and the Dolphins now lead 28-14 after ending the first half with a 14-7 lead.

Buffalo’s offense looked sharp on their possession as Tyrod Taylor completed five passes and LeSean McCoy went 19 yards for a touchdown on the ground. That gives them a shot to come back and spoil Miami’s day, but only if the defense decides to do its part.