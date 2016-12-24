Bortles sharp, Jaguars hold halftime lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 2:17 PM EST

A short touchdown run by Chris Ivory put the Jaguars up 16-7 on the Titans late in the second quarter Saturday.

It’s 19-7 at halftime, and the Jaguars probably think it should be worse. They’ve outplayed the Titans in just about every aspect. The Jaguars had 263 total yards in the first half; the Titans had 97.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was 8-of-8 for 77 yards on the 12-play touchdown drive that ended in Ivory’s touchdown, In very Jaguars-like fashion, Jason Myers missed the PAT kick. Myers redeemed himself with a 48-yard field goal just before halftime.

The Jaguars led 10-0 early, and Bortles has been sharp throughout. He started 15-of-16 passing for 169 yards.

The 8-6 Titans are trying to win to set up a game vs. Houston for the AFC South title next week. The 7-7 Colts are rooting for the Jaguars.