Browns establish run game, hold halftime lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 2:32 PM EST

The Browns have their first two-touchdown game since Oct. 30 and have a halftime lead.

Chargers Coach Mike McCoy is not enjoying holiday visit to Cleveland.

The Browns lead at halftime, 17-10. The Chargers got the ball first and scored first but have been flat since.

The Chargers have been especially bad at stopping the run. Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has 43 yards rushing and Isaiah Crowell has run for two touchdowns. The Browns racked up 16 first downs in the first half.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has thrown for 149 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The 0-14 Browns get the ball first to start the second half and have a chance to make things interesting.