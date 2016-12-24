Browns hold on late for first win

The Browns actually won a game.
Really.
They thoroughly outplayed the Chargers on Saturday, but still had to sweat all the way to the end of a 20-17 victory. Chargers kicker Josh Lambo missed a 45-yard field goal as time expired that would have sent the game to overtime. Browns defensive tackle Jamie Meder blocked a Lambo field goal with 3:49 left.
Meder, who grew up near Cleveland, is now sort of a Browns legend. The Browns improve to 1-14 and give coach Hue Jackson his first win.
The Chargers stunk, quite obviously, and lost their fourth straight game to slip to 5-10. The Chargers’ defense couldn’t get off the field in the first half and the offense couldn’t cash in multiple opportunities in the second half.
Browns running back Isaiah Crowell ran for 54 yards and two first-half touchdowns. The Browns led 17-10 at halftime and never trailed past their second drive. The Browns outrushed the Chargers, 124-35. The Chargers were penalized nine times for 92 yards.
Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III left the game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a possible concussion.
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns but the Chargers were just 5-of-15 in trying to convert third downs and were hurt by settling for field goals, even before the two biggest kicks of the day ended in a block and a miss.
A little Christmas magic for the Browns and their fans.
Merry Christmas everyone !
The magic of RGIII. The Browns had no chance to win this year without him and would have been a playoff contender with him in 16 games. God Bless RGIII. We miss him in DC.
That’s right, LA.
Chargers are all yours. Merry Christmas.
Happy for Hue Jackson.
Good work Browns. Glad you guys won. 🎉
Whew, finally.
A very exciting 2nd half and (finally) a well-deserved win for the Browns. This Steeler fan, and probably most others as well, is very, very happy for Hue Jackson and the whole Browns team.
Coming to LA in 2017, the one team to give the Browns their only win of 2016, the Chargers. That’s gonna sell tickets. Enjoy, Spanos.
Browns can’t even go 0-16.
If you’re gonna lose out, may as well go the full 0-16.
Congrats to the Browns and their fans. No one should go 0 for the season, especially at Christmas
What a great gift from my browns, it feels good knowing we will not make history.
Our young team needed this victory, hue needed this victory.
Merry Christmas everyone.
Now Hue can wag his finger in Brian Billick’s face and tell him I told you so.
Some kids in Haiti are going to be wearing “Browns, we put the 0-16 in 2016” t- shirts, a nice companion with the Indians 2016 World Series Champs shirts.
Just move Spanos. LA doesn’t want you and neither does San Diego. Enjoy paying rent to Kroenke.
The worst thing that can happen for the browns and a coach i like in Hue Jackson is that RG III plays quasi-well and they decide to give him a shot at starting next year.
.
The 49ers are now on the clock.
.
This hiccup better not mess up the 1st and 2nd round picks the Browns are going to send NE for Jimmy G!
Knowing the Browns, they probably think RG ME is the answer and won’t add another QB.
Congrats browns fans!!!
Leave it to the Browns to jeopardize the #1 pick. Good news is that they will screw up the draft anyway so it doesn’t matter.