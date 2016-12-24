Browns hold on late for first win

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 4:35 PM EST

The Browns actually won a game.

Really.

They thoroughly outplayed the Chargers on Saturday, but still had to sweat all the way to the end of a 20-17 victory. Chargers kicker Josh Lambo missed a 45-yard field goal as time expired that would have sent the game to overtime. Browns defensive tackle Jamie Meder blocked a Lambo field goal with 3:49 left.

Meder, who grew up near Cleveland, is now sort of a Browns legend. The Browns improve to 1-14 and give coach Hue Jackson his first win.

The Chargers stunk, quite obviously, and lost their fourth straight game to slip to 5-10. The Chargers’ defense couldn’t get off the field in the first half and the offense couldn’t cash in multiple opportunities in the second half.

Browns running back Isaiah Crowell ran for 54 yards and two first-half touchdowns. The Browns led 17-10 at halftime and never trailed past their second drive. The Browns outrushed the Chargers, 124-35. The Chargers were penalized nine times for 92 yards.

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III left the game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns but the Chargers were just 5-of-15 in trying to convert third downs and were hurt by settling for field goals, even before the two biggest kicks of the day ended in a block and a miss.