Bryce Petty hurt, Patriots leading 13-0

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 1:46 PM EST

If things keep going the same way in New England, Patriots coach Bill Belichick may be doing some caroling come the third quarter.

The Patriots are up 13-0 in the second quarter after Stephen Gostkowski’s second field goal of the afternoon. The score was set up by the second Jets turnover of the afternoon.

Running back Khiry Robinson fumbled at the end of a two-yard loss that marked his first carry of the 2016 season. Linebacker Elandon Roberts forced the fumble and cornerback Malcolm Butler, who also has an interception on Saturday, recovered it in Jets territory.

Making matters worse for the Jets on the play was the fact that quarterback Bryce Petty appeared to injure his shoulder while trying to make a tackle. Petty was knocked out of last week’s game with a chest injury and is now in the locker room with Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center.

The Jets have gained 11 yards on 12 plays thus far. If Fitzpatrick can’t do any better, get your requests ready for Belichick’s Yuletide Jam.