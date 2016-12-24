 Skip to content

Buccaneers making a mess of things against Saints

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 6:02 PM EST
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Bill Feig) AP

The Buccaneers are the team with something to play for, but it’s kind of hard to tell.

With their playoff chances at stake, the Bucs are wilting quickly, with a pair of big mistakes gift-wrapping the Saints a 20-7 lead a minute into the second half.

After Josh Huff muffed the opening kickoff of the second half to force Jameis Winston to start at his own 4-yard line, Winston then made it worse.

Trying to make a big play, he heaved one into double coverage, which was picked off by Saints safety Jairus Byrd.

Saints running back Mark Ingram took the next snap 14 yards to the end zone for his second touchdown of the day, and the Bucs are in a big hole of their own creation.

4 Responses to “Buccaneers making a mess of things against Saints”
  1. eljefedelmundo says: Dec 24, 2016 7:05 PM

    Lol bucs etc

  2. johnnybuc says: Dec 24, 2016 7:08 PM

    Defense and Winston seemed to think this game was scheduled for tomorrow.

  3. carloswlassiter says: Dec 24, 2016 7:50 PM

    Bucs were ahead of schedule. I like their chances next season.

  4. flexx91 says: Dec 24, 2016 8:19 PM

    I like the Saints chances better. Still with a #1 offense and just a better pass defense.

