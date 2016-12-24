Buccaneers making a mess of things against Saints

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 6:02 PM EST

The Buccaneers are the team with something to play for, but it’s kind of hard to tell.

With their playoff chances at stake, the Bucs are wilting quickly, with a pair of big mistakes gift-wrapping the Saints a 20-7 lead a minute into the second half.

After Josh Huff muffed the opening kickoff of the second half to force Jameis Winston to start at his own 4-yard line, Winston then made it worse.

Trying to make a big play, he heaved one into double coverage, which was picked off by Saints safety Jairus Byrd.

Saints running back Mark Ingram took the next snap 14 yards to the end zone for his second touchdown of the day, and the Bucs are in a big hole of their own creation.