Cardinals knock off Seahawks in wild finish

The Cardinals have faced the Seahawks in Seattle with Carson Palmer at quarterback three times in the last four years and they’ve won each time.

The most recent victory came on Saturday afternoon as the Cardinals jumped out to a 14-point lead and then answered every Seahawks attempt to come back with points on their way to a 34-31 victory. The loss knocks the Seahawks to 9-5-1 on the year and drops them below the Falcons in the pecking order for the No. 2 seed in the NFC for the playoffs.

It got dicey at the end for the Cardinals. They were up 31-18 when Jimmy Graham scored with just under three minutes to play. A short Arizona drive with some baffling play calls gave the ball right back to Seattle, who drove for another touchdown but Steven Hauschka missed the extra point to leave the score tied. David Johnson caught passes for 13 and 29 yards to get the Cardinals over midfield and, with the Cardinals out of timeouts following a completion to Larry Fitzgerald, Chandler Catanzaro scrambled onto the field to hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to get the win.

Arizona got three touchdown runs from David Johnson, who now has 33 touchdowns in his first 31 NFL games. Jim Brown, Gale Sayers and Edgerrin James are the only players with more scores to that point in their careers. Johnson also topped 100 yards of total offense for the 15th time in 15 tries this season.

Despite the late troubles, Arizona’s defense will also be taking a bow after the win. The Cardinals sacked Russell Wilson six times and blew up a crucial fourth down play by forcing an incompletion on a zone read by Wilson deep inside Seattle territory. That helped the team build up enough of a lead that Seattle’s stronger offensive play in the second half couldn’t overcome.

Wilson ended the day 29-of-45 for 350 yards — 13 catches and 171 yards for Doug Baldwin — and four touchdowns, but missed a fair number of throws early in the contest even when he wasn’t running away from the Cardinals pass rush. The Seahawks lost wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Thomas Rawls to injuries over the course of the afternoon, which further limited what they could do when they had the ball.

The offense has been a frequent trouble spot for Seattle this season, so the more worrisome aspect of this loss could be the defense’s inability to slam the door in the second half. After cutting the Arizona lead to three points in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks gave up 74 yards in two plays to set up Johnson’s third touchdown of the afternoon. That was followed by their inability to get the game to overtime at the end of the fourth quarter, which leaves the Seahawks in need of some help if they’re going to get the first week of the playoffs off.