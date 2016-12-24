Carr injured, carted off

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 6:48 PM EST

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered an injury to his lower right leg or knee in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game vs. the Colts.

The game was delayed for several minutes while trainers examined Carr. CBS cameras caught Carr telling a teammate, “It’s broken.”

Carr was first taken to the sideline, then by cart to the locker room. Matt McGloin replaced him with the Raiders leading, 33-14.

The Raiders need a win here and another next week to win the AFC West and assure themselves a first-round playoff bye.

Carr threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter Saturday. Carr entered the game with 25 touchdown passes vs. just six interceptions on the season.