Carr injured, carted off

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 6:48 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 6, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered an injury to his lower right leg or knee in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game vs. the Colts.

The game was delayed for several minutes while trainers examined Carr. CBS cameras caught Carr telling a teammate, “It’s broken.”

Carr was first taken to the sideline, then by cart to the locker room. Matt McGloin replaced him with the Raiders leading, 33-14.

The Raiders need a win here and another next week to win the AFC West and assure themselves a first-round playoff bye.

Carr threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter Saturday. Carr entered the game with 25 touchdown passes vs. just six interceptions on the season.

70 Responses to “Carr injured, carted off”
  1. bucrightoff says: Dec 24, 2016 6:50 PM

    Never really seen a scene like this, it’s a funeral inside that stadium right now. Just a devastating injury.

  2. illumination666 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:50 PM

    As a Raiders fan who’s been loyal through the dark ages, it makes me sad that our first good season in forever ends like this. I legit shed a tear.

  3. exinsidetrader says: Dec 24, 2016 6:50 PM

    Colts need to clean house.

  4. billswillnevermove says: Dec 24, 2016 6:51 PM

    Bye, Bye Joe.

  5. tajuara says: Dec 24, 2016 6:51 PM

    With the way the Raiders were running the ball why Del Rio decided to throw in a situation like that? He may have ruined the Raiders season.

  6. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:51 PM

    That’s awful. Another QB with a broken leg right before the playoffs.

    First Mariotta, now Carr.

  7. cinvis says: Dec 24, 2016 6:51 PM

    As a Pack fan this makes me sad…

  8. chemicalpoisons says: Dec 24, 2016 6:52 PM

    I refuse to even accept the fact that he might be done for the season. This can’t happen. Not now.

  9. salscobrakai says: Dec 24, 2016 6:52 PM

    Even as a Broncos fan I hate to see this happen to him.

  10. leatherface2012 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:52 PM

    and now derek carr done for year. ankle injury…..this is why i said in the titans thread about mariotta…..dont play starters!! idiot coaches.

  11. chodetoranto says: Dec 24, 2016 6:52 PM

    And just like that, ur once again the raiders 😂🤣 #stilltheraiders

  12. nhpats says: Dec 24, 2016 6:53 PM

    If he is done for the season this is really too bad….. he was having a great year. As a Pats fan I was looking forward to a potential AFCCG between the Pats and Raiders. Hope he is ok.

  13. billswillnevermove says: Dec 24, 2016 6:53 PM

    Awful injury.

  14. hifive123 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:54 PM

    Idek

  15. Raider Jon says: Dec 24, 2016 6:55 PM

    I love me some DC, but this team needs to keep its head in the game and give the Scranton Scrapper a chance.

  16. chodetoranto says: Dec 24, 2016 6:55 PM

    I got some pepto bismol for Joey and his tummy issues when he comes back eh 😉

  17. johnnnyschatzan says: Dec 24, 2016 6:55 PM

    Leggate

  18. justsayin70 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:55 PM

    There’s some karma for your loud-mouthed, obnoxious raiders’ fans … your asinine pompous bragging throughout this year’s ONE season of relevance in the past 15 years looks like it’s going down the drain. Lol.

  19. puckskin says: Dec 24, 2016 6:58 PM

    One of the hardships of the NFL, a season can turn in a blink of an eye. Condolences to Raiders fans, you’ve suffered enough.

  20. Hitdog18 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:58 PM

    Not a Raiders fan, but that just sucks. Kid was having a great season, sorry to the raider fans.

  21. whodey420 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:59 PM

    That sucks for the Raiders. I was kinda rooting for
    them since the Bengals couldn’t get it together.

  22. pastabelly says: Dec 24, 2016 7:00 PM

    I hate the Raiders, but I like Carr. He’s getting to the point where you could say that he’s a great quarterback.

  23. ricko1112 says: Dec 24, 2016 7:00 PM

    Maybe next year, Las Vegas!

  24. chieftaindawg says: Dec 24, 2016 7:02 PM

    Oh that stinks. Merry Christmas kid

  25. bospat says: Dec 24, 2016 7:03 PM

    Blame the Patriots im sure

  26. gauchosporlife says: Dec 24, 2016 7:04 PM

    Jim Plunkett available?

  27. grogansheroes says: Dec 24, 2016 7:04 PM

    Horrible for the player and the fans. And the NFL ratings too. It sucks when you know the whole season is down the tubes. That’s why winning the Super Bowl is generally by the healthiest team.

  28. milehighstadium says: Dec 24, 2016 7:05 PM

    Not happy to see that whatsoever. Proud of what the AFC West has become. Best wishes for a recovery, DC.

  29. piratefreedom says: Dec 24, 2016 7:05 PM

    My condolences to Raider and Titan fans.
    That’s a Christmas eve lump of coal I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

  30. thegenghiskahn88 says: Dec 24, 2016 7:07 PM

    😦 uggggggghhhh. I hate the Raiders and all, but this makes me absolutely sick.

  31. jag1959 says: Dec 24, 2016 7:09 PM

    Damn shame, the kid was really ripping it up.

  32. atwatercrushesokoye says: Dec 24, 2016 7:09 PM

    I hope PFT starts posting articles about how Carr, and other top players, should now consider sitting out the last year of their first contract to not suffer injuries before they get the big pay day on the second one.

    It’s about as reasonable as their continuous articles about how NCAA players should sit out seasons.

  33. jackofnotrades says: Dec 24, 2016 7:10 PM

    wow…brutal..hate the raiders but even i thought they suffered enough…was looking forward to see what they could do in the playoffs…this is a gutshot

  34. dejadoh says: Dec 24, 2016 7:10 PM

    Derek Carr is a special player.

    But don’t count out Matt McGloin. He will step up. He’s been a very loyal Raider. He’s seasoned in the offense, since 2013.

  35. apatsgal says: Dec 24, 2016 7:12 PM

    I sincerely hope this is minor. You guys have had too good a season to see it go bad with an injury.

  36. jjfootball says: Dec 24, 2016 7:14 PM

    CORRUPT REFS STEPPING IN TO HELP COLTS AT THE END, BUT WE STILL KICKED THEIR BUTTS!

    NOTICE HOW THEY DIDN’T SHOW THE PENALTIES THEY WERE CALLING ON US IN THE SECOND HALF?

  37. factsofthematter says: Dec 24, 2016 7:16 PM

    As a Raiders fan, potentially losing Carr for the season is a huge blow. But it’s not over yet. The Raiders are still going to the playoffs. Good teams find ways to win and that’s what the Raiders have been doing all season long.

    If he’s out, McGloin will be ready to play. At least I hope so…

  38. greglloydrules says: Dec 24, 2016 7:17 PM

    As a Steelers fan I know this feeling all too well. This sucks for the Raiders and their fans.

  39. tfavrat says: Dec 24, 2016 7:19 PM

    Those of you who are making the smart remarks about payback and what not, you are not only lousy sports fans but also pathetic human beings.

  40. jjfootball says: Dec 24, 2016 7:20 PM

    CARR HAD TO THROW THEIR, BECAUSE OF THE CORRUPT OFFICIALS TRYING TO HELP THE COLTS KEEP US FROM SCORING!

  41. saltineamerican says: Dec 24, 2016 7:21 PM

    I dislike the Raiders but hate to see their QB suffer that injury.

  42. 8man says: Dec 24, 2016 7:22 PM

    Damnit!

    The next time one of my D guys gets a 15 yarder for something stupid, I’ll remember it’s also my QB they are trying to protect. And God knows the league does look after mine.

    My best to Carr and Mariotta and the nations of Raider and Titan.

    Go Patriots!

  43. saltineamerican says: Dec 24, 2016 7:23 PM

    Their backup is Pat McGroin?

  44. robigd says: Dec 24, 2016 7:23 PM

    Sadly, the curse of Del Rio that Jag fans know all too well struck at the worst possible time.

  45. ratbastardshanahandjob says: Dec 24, 2016 7:28 PM

    The ironic thing for us Raider fans. Watson makes it through the game OK but Carr has the broken ankle….

    With this D the Raiders have no chance now at a Lombardi….

    The only thing left is a moral victory by winning the West….

    The Raiders are well under the cap. Upgrade the D. Draft well and make another run next year…

  46. ravensbob says: Dec 24, 2016 7:29 PM

    Sad way to say goodbye to Oakland.

  47. dejadoh says: Dec 24, 2016 7:31 PM

    Broken fibula. Surgery tomorrow.
    Sad.

  48. thefatlazygamer says: Dec 24, 2016 7:31 PM

    What’s Favre up to? He’s in hall, doesn’t have to wait 5 extra years if he comes back now! I mean it’s that or…… ???????

  49. dohczeppelin says: Dec 24, 2016 7:33 PM

    I feel for every raiders fan (except joetoronto). I’m a Bills fan but I was looking forward to a nice post season run from the Raiders and was going to pull for them down the stretch. Hope he gets better soon

  50. MasMacho says: Dec 24, 2016 7:33 PM

    I hate the raiders. HATE them. But this is unfair. I hope it is not this bad. They deserve better. Hope he is back soon.

  51. Shinnbone says: Dec 24, 2016 7:33 PM

    As an owner of the Green Bay Packers….this news doesn’t bother me one bit….it’s football, next man up!

  52. justsayin70 says: Dec 24, 2016 7:35 PM

    tfavrat says:
    Dec 24, 2016 7:19 PM
    Those of you who are making the smart remarks about payback and what not, you are not only lousy sports fans but also pathetic human beings.
    ———————–
    You mean like the asinine raiders’ fans that have been talking more and more sheat as the season progressed?

    It’s best to cheer with humility – perhaps the raiders’ fans will learn a valuable lesson about running their mouth.

  53. whodey420 says: Dec 24, 2016 7:36 PM

    ravensbob says:
    Dec 24, 2016 7:29 PM
    Sad way to say goodbye to Oakland.

    Yeah that’s messed up. Your Ravens could
    really make my Christmas though doing the
    same thing to Big Jen tomorrow. 🙂

    j/k

  54. 1captain1 says: Dec 24, 2016 7:37 PM

    So long Dan Pastorini!

  55. stexan says: Dec 24, 2016 7:37 PM

    Can’t believe how many are giving up on the season because Carr gets hurt.

    Next man up – or your team isn’t what you thought anyway.

  56. pastoraider says: Dec 24, 2016 7:39 PM

    Isnt low tackle a penalty? That janky grounding call was suspect!

  57. bencoates57 says: Dec 24, 2016 7:41 PM

    As a Patriots fan, I want to extend my heartfelt condolenses to Raiders fans. This is messed up. You suffered since 2002 to field a playoff contender ans now it appears you have that and more. Much more. This team is dominant.

    And then this happens.

  58. superpatsfan4 says: Dec 24, 2016 7:41 PM

    Feel bad for Raider nation. Was looking forward to a potential matcheck up vs them. Hype would have been out of this world.

  59. tfavrat says: Dec 24, 2016 7:43 PM

    Regardless of how Raider fans cheer, it is pathetic to cheer an injury. Just sayin70, your words have no defense.

  60. Shinnbone says: Dec 24, 2016 7:54 PM

    “I gotta feelin Green Bay goin to the Super Bowl”

  61. whodey420 says: Dec 24, 2016 7:54 PM

    greglloydrules says:
    Dec 24, 2016 7:17 PM
    As a Steelers fan I know this feeling all too well. This sucks for the Raiders and their fans.

    As a Bengals fan I know this feeling better than you
    do!! haha Yeah, I’m looking at you Kimo von Oelhoffen!!

  62. Shinnbone says: Dec 24, 2016 8:22 PM

    Well it looks like the Raiders don’t have a leg to stand on for the playoff’s.

  63. smuggs1 says: Dec 24, 2016 8:25 PM

    No matter what, I really don’t get the cheering on of an injury..signed Cowboys Fan.

  64. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Dec 24, 2016 8:38 PM

    Sad news for the Raiders but I never expected the Raiders to be any threat to the Patriots even with Carr playing. Since Manning retired, there is really no other QB the Patriots worry about facing in the playoffs. Maybe Flacco but I don’t see getting past the Steelers on Sunday. The Patriots are cruising to Houston.

  65. flaccojumpball says: Dec 24, 2016 8:59 PM

    ravensbob says:
    Dec 24, 2016 7:29 PM
    Sad way to say goodbye to Oakland.

    3 2
    Report comment

    —-
    Agreed. At least we get to watch the Steelers miss the playoffs again after tomorrow

  66. jonbeezy says: Dec 24, 2016 9:00 PM

    A wonderful season no regrets. Next man up and next year this team was built too last. Raiders til I die. Luv you Raider nation.

  67. flaccojumpball says: Dec 24, 2016 9:02 PM

    patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    Dec 24, 2016 8:38 PM
    Sad news for the Raiders but I never expected the Raiders to be any threat to the Patriots even with Carr playing. Since Manning retired, there is really no other QB the Patriots worry about facing in the playoffs. Maybe Flacco but I don’t see getting past the Steelers on Sunday. The Patriots are cruising to Houston.

    0 2
    Report comment

    Yeah if they’re allowed to use the same illegal formations they’ve used and allowed to play with deflated footballs then of course. Problem has always been the inability to beat the Ravens without cheating.

  68. justafanofnfl says: Dec 24, 2016 9:50 PM

    Patsfanforlifesbchamps is one of those lost souls who pretends to be a fan of another team (Patriots).

    Disregard everything he posts.

  69. leatherface2012 says: Dec 24, 2016 10:14 PM

    Shinnbone says:
    Dec 24, 2016 7:33 PM
    As an owner of the Green Bay Packers….this news doesn’t bother me one bit….it’s football, next man up!

    and fans of other teams wish the story could substitute the name rodgers for derek carr.. bet u’d be fine with rodgers knocked out huh?

  70. leatherface2012 says: Dec 24, 2016 10:41 PM

    Shinnbone says:
    Dec 24, 2016 7:54 PM
    “I gotta feelin Green Bay goin to the Super Bowl”

    yeah, i bet you have a lot of “feelings”

