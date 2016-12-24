Carr injured, carted off

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered an injury to his lower right leg or knee in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game vs. the Colts.
The game was delayed for several minutes while trainers examined Carr. CBS cameras caught Carr telling a teammate, “It’s broken.”
Carr was first taken to the sideline, then by cart to the locker room. Matt McGloin replaced him with the Raiders leading, 33-14.
The Raiders need a win here and another next week to win the AFC West and assure themselves a first-round playoff bye.
Carr threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter Saturday. Carr entered the game with 25 touchdown passes vs. just six interceptions on the season.
Never really seen a scene like this, it’s a funeral inside that stadium right now. Just a devastating injury.
As a Raiders fan who’s been loyal through the dark ages, it makes me sad that our first good season in forever ends like this. I legit shed a tear.
Colts need to clean house.
Bye, Bye Joe.
With the way the Raiders were running the ball why Del Rio decided to throw in a situation like that? He may have ruined the Raiders season.
That’s awful. Another QB with a broken leg right before the playoffs.
First Mariotta, now Carr.
As a Pack fan this makes me sad…
I refuse to even accept the fact that he might be done for the season. This can’t happen. Not now.
Even as a Broncos fan I hate to see this happen to him.
and now derek carr done for year. ankle injury…..this is why i said in the titans thread about mariotta…..dont play starters!! idiot coaches.
And just like that, ur once again the raiders 😂🤣 #stilltheraiders
If he is done for the season this is really too bad….. he was having a great year. As a Pats fan I was looking forward to a potential AFCCG between the Pats and Raiders. Hope he is ok.
Awful injury.
Idek
I love me some DC, but this team needs to keep its head in the game and give the Scranton Scrapper a chance.
I got some pepto bismol for Joey and his tummy issues when he comes back eh 😉
Leggate
There’s some karma for your loud-mouthed, obnoxious raiders’ fans … your asinine pompous bragging throughout this year’s ONE season of relevance in the past 15 years looks like it’s going down the drain. Lol.
One of the hardships of the NFL, a season can turn in a blink of an eye. Condolences to Raiders fans, you’ve suffered enough.
Not a Raiders fan, but that just sucks. Kid was having a great season, sorry to the raider fans.
That sucks for the Raiders. I was kinda rooting for
them since the Bengals couldn’t get it together.
I hate the Raiders, but I like Carr. He’s getting to the point where you could say that he’s a great quarterback.
Maybe next year, Las Vegas!
Oh that stinks. Merry Christmas kid
Blame the Patriots im sure
Jim Plunkett available?
Horrible for the player and the fans. And the NFL ratings too. It sucks when you know the whole season is down the tubes. That’s why winning the Super Bowl is generally by the healthiest team.
Not happy to see that whatsoever. Proud of what the AFC West has become. Best wishes for a recovery, DC.
My condolences to Raider and Titan fans.
That’s a Christmas eve lump of coal I wouldn’t wish on anyone.
😦 uggggggghhhh. I hate the Raiders and all, but this makes me absolutely sick.
Damn shame, the kid was really ripping it up.
I hope PFT starts posting articles about how Carr, and other top players, should now consider sitting out the last year of their first contract to not suffer injuries before they get the big pay day on the second one.
It’s about as reasonable as their continuous articles about how NCAA players should sit out seasons.
wow…brutal..hate the raiders but even i thought they suffered enough…was looking forward to see what they could do in the playoffs…this is a gutshot
Derek Carr is a special player.
But don’t count out Matt McGloin. He will step up. He’s been a very loyal Raider. He’s seasoned in the offense, since 2013.
I sincerely hope this is minor. You guys have had too good a season to see it go bad with an injury.
CORRUPT REFS STEPPING IN TO HELP COLTS AT THE END, BUT WE STILL KICKED THEIR BUTTS!
NOTICE HOW THEY DIDN’T SHOW THE PENALTIES THEY WERE CALLING ON US IN THE SECOND HALF?
As a Raiders fan, potentially losing Carr for the season is a huge blow. But it’s not over yet. The Raiders are still going to the playoffs. Good teams find ways to win and that’s what the Raiders have been doing all season long.
If he’s out, McGloin will be ready to play. At least I hope so…
As a Steelers fan I know this feeling all too well. This sucks for the Raiders and their fans.
Those of you who are making the smart remarks about payback and what not, you are not only lousy sports fans but also pathetic human beings.
CARR HAD TO THROW THEIR, BECAUSE OF THE CORRUPT OFFICIALS TRYING TO HELP THE COLTS KEEP US FROM SCORING!
I dislike the Raiders but hate to see their QB suffer that injury.
Damnit!
The next time one of my D guys gets a 15 yarder for something stupid, I’ll remember it’s also my QB they are trying to protect. And God knows the league does look after mine.
My best to Carr and Mariotta and the nations of Raider and Titan.
Go Patriots!
Their backup is Pat McGroin?
Sadly, the curse of Del Rio that Jag fans know all too well struck at the worst possible time.
The ironic thing for us Raider fans. Watson makes it through the game OK but Carr has the broken ankle….
With this D the Raiders have no chance now at a Lombardi….
The only thing left is a moral victory by winning the West….
The Raiders are well under the cap. Upgrade the D. Draft well and make another run next year…
Sad way to say goodbye to Oakland.
Broken fibula. Surgery tomorrow.
Sad.
What’s Favre up to? He’s in hall, doesn’t have to wait 5 extra years if he comes back now! I mean it’s that or…… ???????
I feel for every raiders fan (except joetoronto). I’m a Bills fan but I was looking forward to a nice post season run from the Raiders and was going to pull for them down the stretch. Hope he gets better soon
I hate the raiders. HATE them. But this is unfair. I hope it is not this bad. They deserve better. Hope he is back soon.
As an owner of the Green Bay Packers….this news doesn’t bother me one bit….it’s football, next man up!
tfavrat says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:19 PM
Those of you who are making the smart remarks about payback and what not, you are not only lousy sports fans but also pathetic human beings.
———————–
You mean like the asinine raiders’ fans that have been talking more and more sheat as the season progressed?
It’s best to cheer with humility – perhaps the raiders’ fans will learn a valuable lesson about running their mouth.
ravensbob says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:29 PM
Sad way to say goodbye to Oakland.
Yeah that’s messed up. Your Ravens could
really make my Christmas though doing the
same thing to Big Jen tomorrow. 🙂
j/k
So long Dan Pastorini!
Can’t believe how many are giving up on the season because Carr gets hurt.
Next man up – or your team isn’t what you thought anyway.
Isnt low tackle a penalty? That janky grounding call was suspect!
As a Patriots fan, I want to extend my heartfelt condolenses to Raiders fans. This is messed up. You suffered since 2002 to field a playoff contender ans now it appears you have that and more. Much more. This team is dominant.
And then this happens.
Feel bad for Raider nation. Was looking forward to a potential matcheck up vs them. Hype would have been out of this world.
Regardless of how Raider fans cheer, it is pathetic to cheer an injury. Just sayin70, your words have no defense.
“I gotta feelin Green Bay goin to the Super Bowl”
greglloydrules says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:17 PM
As a Steelers fan I know this feeling all too well. This sucks for the Raiders and their fans.
As a Bengals fan I know this feeling better than you
do!! haha Yeah, I’m looking at you Kimo von Oelhoffen!!
Well it looks like the Raiders don’t have a leg to stand on for the playoff’s.
No matter what, I really don’t get the cheering on of an injury..signed Cowboys Fan.
Sad news for the Raiders but I never expected the Raiders to be any threat to the Patriots even with Carr playing. Since Manning retired, there is really no other QB the Patriots worry about facing in the playoffs. Maybe Flacco but I don’t see getting past the Steelers on Sunday. The Patriots are cruising to Houston.
ravensbob says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:29 PM
Sad way to say goodbye to Oakland.
3 2
Report comment
—-
Agreed. At least we get to watch the Steelers miss the playoffs again after tomorrow
A wonderful season no regrets. Next man up and next year this team was built too last. Raiders til I die. Luv you Raider nation.
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
Dec 24, 2016 8:38 PM
Sad news for the Raiders but I never expected the Raiders to be any threat to the Patriots even with Carr playing. Since Manning retired, there is really no other QB the Patriots worry about facing in the playoffs. Maybe Flacco but I don’t see getting past the Steelers on Sunday. The Patriots are cruising to Houston.
0 2
Report comment
Yeah if they’re allowed to use the same illegal formations they’ve used and allowed to play with deflated footballs then of course. Problem has always been the inability to beat the Ravens without cheating.
Patsfanforlifesbchamps is one of those lost souls who pretends to be a fan of another team (Patriots).
Disregard everything he posts.
Shinnbone says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:33 PM
As an owner of the Green Bay Packers….this news doesn’t bother me one bit….it’s football, next man up!
and fans of other teams wish the story could substitute the name rodgers for derek carr.. bet u’d be fine with rodgers knocked out huh?
Shinnbone says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:54 PM
“I gotta feelin Green Bay goin to the Super Bowl”
yeah, i bet you have a lot of “feelings”