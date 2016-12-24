Carr, interceptions push Raiders to lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 5:31 PM EST

Two interceptions have been key for the Raiders, who hold a 19-7 halftime lead over the Colts.

A Nate Allen interception set up the first Raiders’ scoring drive. Reggie Nelson intercepted Andrew Luck in the end zone with the Colts driving late in the first half to preserve the lead.

The Raiders then put together a drive in less than a minute and scored on Derek Carr’s third touchdown pass of the day, a 4-yarder to Jalen Richard.

Carr’s previous touchdown passes went to Andre Holmes and Clive Walford. The Raiders scored every time they touched the ball in the second quarter. Sebastian Janikowski had one PAT kick blocked and missed another.

It was scoreless after the first quarter. The Colts tied the game, 7-7, early in the second quarter on a 24-yard Andrew Luck pass to Donte Moncrief but will be playing catch-up in the second half.