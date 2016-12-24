Carr suffers broken fibula

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 7:38 PM EST

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over the Colts, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio told reporters.

Del Rio said Carr told him it was broken as soon as Del Rio came on the field to check on Carr, who landed awkwardly after being sacked.

Matt McGloin becomes the Raiders’ quarterback. Del Rio said there’s no timetable for anything related to Carr’s injury and that Carr will have surgery on Sunday

The Raiders are 12-3 and in position to get a first-round playoff bye if they win the AFC West. They clinch the division if the Broncos beat the Chiefs Sunday, or if the Raiders can beat the Broncos next week.