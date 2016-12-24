Carr suffers broken fibula

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over the Colts, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio told reporters.
Del Rio said Carr told him it was broken as soon as Del Rio came on the field to check on Carr, who landed awkwardly after being sacked.
Matt McGloin becomes the Raiders’ quarterback. Del Rio said there’s no timetable for anything related to Carr’s injury and that Carr will have surgery on Sunday
The Raiders are 12-3 and in position to get a first-round playoff bye if they win the AFC West. They clinch the division if the Broncos beat the Chiefs Sunday, or if the Raiders can beat the Broncos next week.
Broken fibulas seem to be going around today..
Come on Matt! You can do it! Please…
Looks like KC is the team for the Patriots to beat in the AFC….
I feel bad for Raiders fans. That is a brutal way to lose your qb. On a side note, do you taste that? That’s Joe Toronto’s tears.
I’m kind of depraved, but it’d be hilarious to see Brady, Ben and Alex Smith all get hurt, and we get nothing back backup QBs in the playoffs.
Next man up you clowns don’t feel bad for us, Matt will do fine! now Carr finger can heal in peace. GO RAIDERS!!!
Raiders 2016 season is over on one play. The NFL is a brutal game….both physically and emotionally.
I feel bad for Raider fans. Wait all this time to get back to the playoffs only to see your team probably lose the 1st round bye. When the Ravens beat your team I would have wanted the Raiders to be at full strength. If they do make it to the Ravens in the playoffs I guess Suggs is just going to have to knock out McGloin.
Tough injury though. Never want it to happen to anyone.
Miami Dolphins !!!!!!!!
And just like that, “Boom Goes the Dynamite.”. Tried to tell ya, don’t get measured for rings until you earn them. Merry Christmas. Nation. Ho, ho, ho!
I feel awful for the raiders fans and of course their team. I’m sorry but Matt mcGloin is not Matt Moore. Maybe bring back JaMarcus? I’m kidding.
That’s a bummer, man. Great season Derek
Rough day! A starting WR Tyler Lockette for Seattle sustained a broken leg too. I feel even worse for Oakland!
flaccojumpball says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:48 PM
When the Ravens beat your team I would have wanted the Raiders to be at full strength. If they do make it to the Ravens in the playoffs I guess Suggs is just going to have to knock out McGloin.
————————————————————
What year are you talking about? You think the Ravens are going to beat Pittsburgh?
The Raiders just lost any possibility of going to the big dance.
That sucks, I love watching Carr play, he’s a baller.
McGloin is going to have his Matt Flynn moment…Go Raiders!!!!!
That’s awful. Raiders and Titans, man. I hate seeing playoff teams go into the postseason with significant injuries.
Hey Peyton,
How bout’ another AFC playoff run?
An NFL season is an endurance test. So often what happens in the playoffs comes down to the healthiest teams left standing. Carr was having a heck of a season and he’ll have plenty more, shame he couldn’t finish this one out.
So Sad! But knowing David Carr, he will be back at the facility tomorrow post-surgery studying film with the fellas doing whatever he can to get McGloin and Cook ready for prime time.
I’m just sick for his Carr and the team but resolve is something these Raiders have given their multitude of 4th quarter comebacks this year.
Keep the faith ‘Nation!
Sorry Raiders, get em next year.
Two firsts for AJ Mccarron!!!
carloswlassiter says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:53 PM
flaccojumpball says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:48 PM
When the Ravens beat your team I would have wanted the Raiders to be at full strength. If they do make it to the Ravens in the playoffs I guess Suggs is just going to have to knock out McGloin.
————————————————————
What year are you talking about? You think the Ravens are going to beat Pittsburgh?
Easily. The Steelers if the footballs aren’t allowed to be deflated will be victimized by the Ravens Defense. Easy win
It was a good season. The best in years. McGloin isn’t going to take them deep in the playoffs.
Actually, I don’t think they were going deep in the playoffs anyway. Too many mistakes and sketchy play calls on offense, too many quarters of not stopping anything on defense.
I’ve felt for weeks that next year is the year. They can get better in the secondary, and make the coaching adjustments that are needed to reach the next level.
Good season, guys. Next year it will be a great one.
Two starting qbs two broken bones one day. I guarantee that’s gonna have the cowboys and Patriots wondering how much their guys should play between now and the playoffs.
Personally if I’m the cowboys I am giving Ezekiel elliot two series and then he is sitting. It’s foolish to expose him to injury risk in meaningless games. Two series just to keep rust from setting in.
Anyone grave dancing over a player’s injury deserves to die in a grease fire.
Poor little troll Joe, parents much have thrown him out.
McGloin is not chopped liver and we can run the ball well.
I’m looking forward to seeing the adjusted odds.
As a Chiefs fan whose team benefits greatly from this injury, this sucks. I hate the Faiders but you hate to see any team lose their star player just before the Playoffs start because you fight so hard, so long to get into this position. Condolences Faider fans.
That said, the Chiefs better take advantage of this early Christmas present and take care of business tomorrow night and next week against the dead Bolts and hope the Donkeys have some pride next weekend against the Faiders.
Not a Raider fan but a bad break for a great team and fan base. They will be AFC favorites in 2018.
Steeler fan.
Raiders are one and done in the playoffs.
Miami with dinged up Ajayi will lose to Garoppolo next week. Denver beats Alex Smith tomorrow and easily handle Carr less Raiders at home. Denver sneaks into the playoffs. What an amazing turn of events.
HOHOHO Merry Christmas!
Cowboys fan here. Was hoping for a Dallas Oakland Superbowl. Never happened during their glory days In the 70s. Maybe next year
Get better soon.
The most important player on your team is the QB. The second most important is the backup QB. Conner Cook was the best QB in this draft. They need to get him ready to go and run with him. They still have a chance if they roll with Cook. Everyone was surprised when Tony Romo went down and Dak Prescott played great. Don’t be surprised if Cook does the same. I think Carr is playing great, but Conner Cook could even be better.
That’s awful because before this and his finger injury, the Raiders were my shoe in Super Bowl team.
Denver won’t beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead….
& Brady will play VS the Fish as homefield thruout is at stake….
Not sure how the seeding will end up for wild cards as a result of that…
Same old raiders…
Wow, weird day with two broken fibula QBs. I feel bad for the Raiders and Carr, but since it’s the Raiders, I only really feel bad for Carr. Seems like a good guy.
This blows but at the very least I can take comfort in a 12 win season and knowing that they’ll be in the mix for years to come. Go Raiders!!
“Two starting qbs two broken bones one day. I guarantee that’s gonna have the cowboys and Patriots wondering how much their guys should play between now and the playoffs.”
Pats need to win next week to guarantee 1st seed. They’ll play everyone until the game is locked up, if they can get it to that point.
Another reason to hate the Colts!
That’s a bummer for sure. Sorry Raiders fans. Great year. At least they seem to be on the upswing and with young talent. He’ll be back in camp.
So, I take it Fat Jack wasn’t wearing his trademark, smug smirk at the end of the game? Beautiful, baby! Why was Carr still in the game? Hadn’t the Raiders been up big? Shame on Fat Jack.
Rats! — we were hoping against hope for a Packers – Raiders Super Bowl!
😦
and packer fans whine cuz steroid matthews misses a game here and there.. if they lost rodgers with 1 week left, they’d be screaming bloody murder.
Wonder if Del Rio will lay awake tonight wondering WTH, in the 4th quarter, up by what, 19 points, they were doing still dropping back and playing like they were down by 7. I mean the guy is/was hurt.
Denver would get destoyed on playoffs. They are awful on road this season. Massacre city
“flaccojumpball says:
Dec 24, 2016 8:06 PM
carloswlassiter says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:53 PM
flaccojumpball says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:48 PM
When the Ravens beat your team I would have wanted the Raiders to be at full strength. If they do make it to the Ravens in the playoffs I guess Suggs is just going to have to knock out McGloin.
————————————————————
What year are you talking about? You think the Ravens are going to beat Pittsburgh?
Easily. The Steelers if the footballs aren’t allowed to be deflated will be victimized by the Ravens Defense. Easy win”
“Easy win”. Bet the house that flaccojumpball will be nowhere to be found if either the Steelers win or the Ravens barely win. Cowards never admit to being wrong.
tonebones says:
Dec 24, 2016 8:23 PM
The most important player on your team is the QB. The second most important is the backup QB. Conner Cook was the best QB in this draft. They need to get him ready to go and run with him. They still have a chance if they roll with Cook. Everyone was surprised when Tony Romo went down and Dak Prescott played great. Don’t be surprised if Cook does the same. I think Carr is playing great, but Conner Cook could even be better.
_______________________________
A little too much of the chronic for tonebones.
…this just in:
Someone meant to wish him luck, shouting from the stands, “Break a leg!”
some people can catch a break.
oops.
Karma is a vicious mistress. Merry Christmas to all the loudmouthed, obnoxious Raider fans who had the SB won in September. You had it coming!
flaccojumpball says:
Dec 24, 2016 7:48 PM
When the Ravens beat your team I would have wanted the Raiders to be at full strength. If they do make it to the Ravens in the playoffs I guess Suggs is just going to have to knock out McGloin.
————————————————————
Were you not claiming the same thing when the Ravens played the Patriots? Dude, you have zero credibility and the Ravens are done.
After looking at the Xray results, Doctor said there was a Crying Jordan face covering the break on his bone.
Tough break
No comment.
Wow, that’s terrible. He was having a great year. Really feel for him.
To the Chiefs fans celebrating Carr’s injury (or masking it). Stop and remember who your coach is. He will choke it away, see last week.
Oh I’m crazy I lived it as an eagles fan. Pssst I know how it ends.
I’m familiar with a certain BOS radio jerky.
When Garappolo blew out his shoulder, this bloviator had his microphone set on “full macho”…and yelled for weeks about ‘toughness™’ and etc… “he should be out there!”
(maroon)
I am absolutely confident the same macho mouth will play behind the safety of his microphone… and insist that “broken bone or no.. “he needs to get out there!”
His sports specialty? “athletic supporter”
Jeez, and Carr is the best quarterback in the NFL too. Just remember Brett Favre playing every game when you see days like today..
Tough break for the Las Vegas fans.
Same old Raiders? Loud mouth Raider fans had it coming? I really hope you guys get hurt and get dumped on for being idiots. You are not real football fans…you’re sad losers with 2 seconds of trolling you’ve proven the low I.q.s that inhabit this page
As a Chiefs fan this ain’t cool, everyone has injuries but not at QB. I was hoping for game 3 for the season. KC has played like crap at home and thought they’d be going to Oakland for game 3.
Oaklands not out yet and what team has a brighter future than them? Top 5 QB and the youngest of the 5, that oline is awesome, Good WR’s but need to fix that D.
I’m sure the fans were thinking SB, probably early just because of the D, but this was probably year 1 of what likely could be several.
I hate your raiders you hate my Chiefs but maybe we still meet up again.
Okay, enough sweet talk… back to hating each other.
Damn you Belichick. It’s obvious the Patriots engineered this. Those cheating bastards!
i dont know the purpose of throwing the ball when the game was out of reach at that point in the game.
What a shame. I’m a Pats fan but Carr is one of my favorites. Tough for the Raiders’ fans too. They are great fans. Really sorry, Raiders fans. It’s a hit in the gut, even I felt that.
So, that happened.