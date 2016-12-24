Chicago’s D not providing much resistance to Washington’s O

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2016, 1:41 PM EST

The Bears’ defense is having a rough day today in Chicago.

In the first 14 minutes of today’s game, Washington has two touchdowns and is threatening to run away with it. Both touchdowns were scored by Chris Thompson, one on a seven-yard run and one on a 17-yard catch.

DeSean Jackson already has three catches for 83 yards, including an outstanding 57-yard catch and run. He’s the team’s most talented playmaker, and he’s stepping up as they fight for the playoffs.

Washington needs help to get into the postseason, but they’re at least holding up their end of the bargain by turning in a strong showing in Chicago.