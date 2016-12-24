Defenses on fire in Texans-Bengals

See, ordinarily, when two professional football teams fail to score for almost a half, you want to scold the offenses.
But since it’s Christmas Eve, let’s consider for a moment how good the respective defenses are in this Bengals-Texans game.
OK, it was worth a shot.
The Bengals lead 3-0 at halftime on Randy Bullock’s 43-yard field goal as time and our patience expired.
The two teams have combined for 10 first downs and 156 yards in the first half (122 of them the Bengals’), though neither team has turned it over.
The Texans haven’t made it into Bengals territory yet, and the Bengals hadn’t gotten past the Texans’ 44 before the final drive.
Stay tuned, because more fireworks are clearly coming. Or something.
We will pour eggnog on the ground in memory of you and anyone else lost watching this on Christmas.
Suggs would have already recovered two fumbles for TDs against these sorry teams.
On the bright side. Nugent is no longer the
Bengals Kicker or it would have been 0-0 at
the half!!
Give Bill O’Brien a week to plan and he’ll make Tom Savage look just like Brock Osweiler.
I pity the announcer who will be tasked with convincing viewers the Texans have a chance during their playoff game.
Two good defenses?more like two inept offenses.
Bill O’Brien is not a head coach