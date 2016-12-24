 Skip to content

Defenses on fire in Texans-Bengals

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 9:37 PM EST
Houston Texans starting quarterback Tom Savage is introduced before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) AP

See, ordinarily, when two professional football teams fail to score for almost a half, you want to scold the offenses.

But since it’s Christmas Eve, let’s consider for a moment how good the respective defenses are in this Bengals-Texans game.

OK, it was worth a shot.

The Bengals lead 3-0 at halftime on Randy Bullock’s 43-yard field goal as time and our patience expired.

The two teams have combined for 10 first downs and 156 yards in the first half (122 of them the Bengals’), though neither team has turned it over.

The Texans haven’t made it into Bengals territory yet, and the Bengals hadn’t gotten past the Texans’ 44 before the final drive.

Stay tuned, because more fireworks are clearly coming. Or something.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cincinnati Bengals, Home, Houston Texans, Rumor Mill
7 Responses to “Defenses on fire in Texans-Bengals”
  1. weepingjebus says: Dec 24, 2016 9:39 PM

    We will pour eggnog on the ground in memory of you and anyone else lost watching this on Christmas.

  2. flaccojumpball says: Dec 24, 2016 9:42 PM

    Suggs would have already recovered two fumbles for TDs against these sorry teams.

  3. whodey420 says: Dec 24, 2016 9:50 PM

    On the bright side. Nugent is no longer the
    Bengals Kicker or it would have been 0-0 at
    the half!!

  4. liparulos says: Dec 24, 2016 9:50 PM

    Give Bill O’Brien a week to plan and he’ll make Tom Savage look just like Brock Osweiler.

  5. dirtdawg54 says: Dec 24, 2016 9:51 PM

    I pity the announcer who will be tasked with convincing viewers the Texans have a chance during their playoff game.

  6. baddawg02 says: Dec 24, 2016 9:51 PM

    Two good defenses?more like two inept offenses.

  7. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Dec 24, 2016 10:34 PM

    Bill O’Brien is not a head coach

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!