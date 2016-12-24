Defenses on fire in Texans-Bengals

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 9:37 PM EST

See, ordinarily, when two professional football teams fail to score for almost a half, you want to scold the offenses.

But since it’s Christmas Eve, let’s consider for a moment how good the respective defenses are in this Bengals-Texans game.

OK, it was worth a shot.

The Bengals lead 3-0 at halftime on Randy Bullock’s 43-yard field goal as time and our patience expired.

The two teams have combined for 10 first downs and 156 yards in the first half (122 of them the Bengals’), though neither team has turned it over.

The Texans haven’t made it into Bengals territory yet, and the Bengals hadn’t gotten past the Texans’ 44 before the final drive.

Stay tuned, because more fireworks are clearly coming. Or something.