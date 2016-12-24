Dolphins bolster playoff hopes with overtime win

For much of the fourth quarter, it looked like the Dolphins were on their way to a loss that they’d lament for the entire offseason as the Bills were rallying from 14 points down against a defense that seemed incapable of stopping them.
After Tyrod Taylor hit Charles Clay for a seven-yard score with 1:20 left in the game, the Bills led 31-28 but a good Jakeem Grant kickoff return set up a 55-yard field goal by Andrew Franks to tie the game. The Bills would drive again in overtime, but Dan Carpenter missed a 45-yard field goal (his second miss of the day) and, after trading punts, Jay Ajayi made sure the flight back to Miami would be a happy one.
Ajayi ran for 57 yards to flip the field and Franks hit a 27-yard field goal with 51 seconds left in overtime to give the Dolphins a 34-31 win. If the Broncos lose to the Chiefs on Sunday, the Dolphins will have clinched a spot in the playoffs.
It’s fitting that Ajayi did so much to put them in position. He ran for 206 yards and a touchdown on Saturday and the Dolphins’ rise to playoff status began when he ran for 204 yards against the Steelers in Week Six. The Dolphins are 9-1 since the start of that game and Ajayi has been a driving force over the course of this run. Kenyan Drake also had a 45-yard touchdown run as Rex Ryan’s Bills defense again failed against the run.
Ajayi had 214 yards in the first meeting between the teams and they’ve allowed three 200-yard rushers overall this season. The failure on that side of the ball hurt the Bills on a day when their offense showed a lot of life. The Bills finished with 589 yards of offense as Tyrod Taylor had the first 300-yard passing game of his career while joining LeSean McCoy and Mike Gillislee to run for 272 yards.
All of that spoke well of the job done by offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, but Bills fans will likely zero in on a call in overtime that didn’t go as well. On second-and-12 from the Dolphins’ 27-yard line, the Bills opted to give running back Reggie Bush his first touch of the game on a reverse that got blown up for an eight-yard loss. That made for a longer field goal for Carpenter and helped set the stage for Buffalo’s elimination from the playoffs.
We’ll see if that winds up costing Ryan his job. The team showed a lot of fight after going down 14 points twice during the game, but the result was still a loss for a team that had higher expectations when the year began.
Anyone with a brain in between there two ears knows the Dolphins won’t make an ounce of noise if they end up making the playoffs
Bills’ fans deserve better than Rex…..
Rex Ryan outsmarted himself on that “time out” to ice the kicker.
Well the Bills have been rebuilding for 15+ years, so what’s one more?
Hopefully, Rex will learn how to properly ice a kicker by next week’ game…
If I was Terry Pegula, I would not only fire Rex Ryan right now, I would have had his office cleaned out before he got back to the locker room. The reverse was bad enough… but how in the world do you punt on 4th and 2 in Miami territory with 4:09 to go in overtime… when a tie eliminates you from the playoffs as well as a loss? Ryan should not only be fired just for that decision, he should never be considered again for a head coaching position. What a gutless, clueless coaching decision. His team may or may not have deserved to lose, but Rex sure did.
Buffalo… You’ve been swept. Get used to it.
What a game! Bills played a heck of a game, just couldn’t stop Ajayi. I don’t think there is any doubt about it, considering all the injuries to their best players and Gase keeps winning he needs to be coach of the year. Pay that man as much money as he wants, Miami finally has a good coach!
Miami should be watching the playoffs, not playing in them. Rex gifted them he spot, the organization should send him a bottle of wine.
Rex Ryan imploded in spectacular fashion and his decision to punt should remove all doubt that he needs to be fired yesterday. Silver lining is that maybe Tyrod showed that he is the Bills best option next year, but Rex Ryan needs to be spending Christmas unemployed.
And the stage is set for Miami’s faux SB next week, that is unless Oakland loses. Then they will have an actual game on their hands.