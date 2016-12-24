Dolphins send game to overtime with 55-yard field goal

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 4:07 PM EST

Amid reports that coach Rex Ryan’s time in Buffalo is drawing to a close, Bills players said this week that they wanted their coach to stick around for another season.

They did their best to help that effort in the second half of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Dolphins. The Bills fell behind 28-14 after Matt Moore’s second touchdown pass of the day, but they scored 17 straight points of the game to send their fans into a joyful frenzy. It wasn’t a winning one, though.

Tyrod Taylor hit tight end Charles Clay for a seven-yard touchdown with 1:20 left to play in the game to put the Bills in front for the first time all day. The Dolphins were able to drive the ball into position for Andrew Franks to try a 55-yard field goal with six seconds left.

Franks, who missed a shorter kick earlier in the fourth quarter, hit the kick and Rex Ryan’s pleas that he called for a timeout before the snap fell on deaf ears. The game’s now headed to overtime and the Dolphins have new life after it looked like they’d blown a game they need to seal a trip to the playoffs.