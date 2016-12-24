Dolphins strike first in Buffalo

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 1:30 PM EST

The Dolphins can make the playoffs this weekend with a win and a Broncos loss and they’re off to a good start on their end of things.

Jay Ajayi fought through several Bills defenders for a two-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 72-yard drive that gave the Dolphins a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The teams traded punts before the Dolphins were able to find some offensive traction on a drive that started with a 20-yard Matt Moore throw to former Bills tight end MarQueis Grey.

Ajayi did much of the other moving as he picked up 43 yards on seven carries.

The Bills have two of the punts and their second drive ended with quarterback Tyrod Taylor taking a big hit from Dolphins defensive lineman Jason Jones on a third down incompletion. CBS cameras caught Taylor spitting blood or something else on the way off the field, but he has remained in the game.