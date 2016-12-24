 Skip to content

Dont’a Hightower out on Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 11:48 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 16: Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots celebrates after sacking Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on October 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Patriots practiced without linebacker Dont’a Hightower on Thursday and they will play without him on Saturday.

Hightower was one of seven players declared inactive for Saturday’s home game against the Jets. Hightower returned to practice on Friday, but was listed as questionable with a knee injury and it seems the Patriots have opted for rest now in hopes of having Hightower being in better condition when it comes time for the playoffs.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater is also inactive after being listed as questionable on Friday. Quarterback Tom Brady was also listed as questionable after three limited practices attributed to a thigh issue, but, as expected, he’s starting on Saturday.

On the Jets side, wide receiver Brandon Marshall and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson are active after drawing questionable tags on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Dont’a Hightower out on Saturday”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!