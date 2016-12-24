Dont’a Hightower out on Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 11:48 AM EST

The Patriots practiced without linebacker Dont’a Hightower on Thursday and they will play without him on Saturday.

Hightower was one of seven players declared inactive for Saturday’s home game against the Jets. Hightower returned to practice on Friday, but was listed as questionable with a knee injury and it seems the Patriots have opted for rest now in hopes of having Hightower being in better condition when it comes time for the playoffs.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater is also inactive after being listed as questionable on Friday. Quarterback Tom Brady was also listed as questionable after three limited practices attributed to a thigh issue, but, as expected, he’s starting on Saturday.

On the Jets side, wide receiver Brandon Marshall and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson are active after drawing questionable tags on the team’s final injury report of the week.