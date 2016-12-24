Doug Martin inactive for Bucs

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 3:05 PM EST

Buccaneers running back Doug Martin won’t be spending Christmas Eve on the field.

Martin was not listed on Tampa’s injury report this week, but he is among the team’s inactive players for their Saturday afternoon game against the Saints. Martin missed six games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, but has started all eight games he’s played this season.

Martin hasn’t been particularly productive in those starts, however. He’s averaging just 2.9 yards per carry on the season and the Bucs have seen more success with Jacquizz Rodgers and Peyton Barber. Those two backs will join Charles Sims in the lineup against New Orleans.

There aren’t any other surprises on the inactive lists for the two teams, although Martin’s is big enough all by itself.