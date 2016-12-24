 Skip to content

Earl Thomas sends out word he’s not retiring

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 10:30 PM EST
Getty Images

Seahawks fans got an early Christmas present, as injured safety Earl Thomas apparently brushed aside previous talk of retirement.

Thomas tweeted out what amounts to an announcement moments ago.

Thomas has been hinting at retirement as a real possibility within the last week, so the fact he wants to return is good news for the Seahawks, who haven’t been the same without the quarterback of their defense.

He’s recovering from a broken leg suffered earlier this month against the Panthers.

5 Responses to “Earl Thomas sends out word he’s not retiring”
  1. pftpoetneedstogetsome says: Dec 24, 2016 10:40 PM

    At least SOMETHING good happened today

  2. tehtrashman says: Dec 24, 2016 10:47 PM

    Poor baby just wanted some attention.

  3. osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says: Dec 24, 2016 10:49 PM

    Best FS in the game.

  4. tedmurph says: Dec 24, 2016 10:56 PM

    Yeah, no kidding. The rest of his contract has no guaranteed money. Guess what this was all about. Even though the seahawks are circling the drain, I’m sure he’d be happy to sign an extension. If there’s plenty of money up front.

  5. maust1013 says: Dec 24, 2016 10:57 PM

    Can only imagine how the 12’s would tool off about this if Thomas was playing on another team

