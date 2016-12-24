Earl Thomas sends out word he’s not retiring

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 10:30 PM EST

Seahawks fans got an early Christmas present, as injured safety Earl Thomas apparently brushed aside previous talk of retirement.

Thomas tweeted out what amounts to an announcement moments ago.

I'll def be back next year.. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 25, 2016

Thomas has been hinting at retirement as a real possibility within the last week, so the fact he wants to return is good news for the Seahawks, who haven’t been the same without the quarterback of their defense.

He’s recovering from a broken leg suffered earlier this month against the Panthers.