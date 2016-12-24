Earl Thomas sends out word he’s not retiring

Seahawks fans got an early Christmas present, as injured safety Earl Thomas apparently brushed aside previous talk of retirement.
Thomas tweeted out what amounts to an announcement moments ago.
Thomas has been hinting at retirement as a real possibility within the last week, so the fact he wants to return is good news for the Seahawks, who haven’t been the same without the quarterback of their defense.
He’s recovering from a broken leg suffered earlier this month against the Panthers.
At least SOMETHING good happened today
Poor baby just wanted some attention.
Best FS in the game.
Yeah, no kidding. The rest of his contract has no guaranteed money. Guess what this was all about. Even though the seahawks are circling the drain, I’m sure he’d be happy to sign an extension. If there’s plenty of money up front.
Can only imagine how the 12’s would tool off about this if Thomas was playing on another team