Falcons move to 10-5 with easy win over Panthers

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 4:19 PM EST

The Falcons still haven’t clinched anything officially, but the way they pounded the Panthers Sunday, it just seems like a matter of time.

The Falcons put a 33-16 drubbing on the three-time defending NFC South champions, moving to 10-5 and keeping themselves in a position to make the playoffs. They could clinch the division with a Buccaneers loss or tie to the Saints later today, or clinch their playoff berth with a variety of other results.

But it was the way they took apart the Panthers which was impressive.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan staked the Falcons to a quick lead and never did anything to let the Panthers back into the game. He completed passes to 10 different receivers, and finished the day 27-of-33 passing for 277 yards, with two touchdowns.

And on a day when Panthers quarterback Cam Newton struggled (two interceptions, 44.5 rating, fifth time in last six games under 50 percent completions), that was plenty.

The day was summarized early in the fourth quarter, when the Panthers actually cut the Falcons lead to 10, and had forced the Falcons into a third-and-21.

Ryan promptly hit Tevin Coleman for a 31-yard dump-off pass, and then Coleman ran 55 yards through some alleged tackling for a touchdown which made it a 17-point margin in a hurry.

The Panthers fell to 6-9 and were officially eliminated from playoff contention, having already continued their 22-year franchise streak of never having back-to-back winning seasons. For what it’s worth, the Falcons went their first 42 years without accomplishing that feat, until Ryan showed up on the scene in 2008.