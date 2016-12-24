Hue: “Everybody gets game balls” after Browns finally win

Browns Coach Hue Jackson is now 1-14 in his first year on the job, and at least for now that probably feels like 14-1.
“I [didn’t] want [0-16] next to any of our names associated with this organization,” Jackson said after Saturday’s game, per the team’s official transcript. “We got that monkey off our back.”
The Browns held on to beat the Chargers, 20-17, after blocking a field goal in the final four minutes and seeing another Chargers’ field goal sail wide right as time expired. The Browns hadn’t won in over a calendar year — not even in the preseason — and their new coaching staff and front office finally got to celebrate a victory.
“It still was not easy, as you can see,” Jackson said. “It is a grind for us, but that is the kind of game I knew it would be. Our players kept fighting, and we were able to get it done.
“Today, everybody gets game balls. The whole organization gets game balls because they did a good job. It was a fight to the finish. That is the way it is when you have not won a game. You have to find a way to win one. It does not matter how you win it. Just win it.”
Jackson said he didn’t have a good view of Josh Lambo’s final field goal but heard the home crowd react.
“I knew something good happened for us,” he said. “Today was a good day for the Browns.
“[Getting a win] validates the work, all the hard work that these guys put in. You have to give them something back. That is what they get back is wins and losses. When you work as hard as this group has to try to win a game and you keep fighting through, it says a lot about our team, our coaches. No one has ever given up. I know sometimes it does not look as good we want to, but we have stuck to it and kept fighting. Just trying to do everything we could to win and that is what you see tonight.”
Boy, they sure proved Brian Billick wrong. 🙂
They should lift the trash can up after the game and celebrate like they won a cup.
I’m sure the money ball moron is the most thrilled. Too bad the Santa Clara Social Justice Warriors will get first overall now.
And that’s why Cleveland is Cleveland — celebrating a win like it’s the SuperBowl.
1-14 acting like they won the playoffs or the Super Bowl. That’s what shows you that you have some pretty poor football management.
good for them.
take the word game out of the quote, and he’s right!!
Sure, but Rex and the Bills still get to claim they won the offseason….right?
and now derek carr done for year. ankle injury…..this is why i said in the titans thread about mariotta…..dont play starters!! idiot coaches.
whiteybulgersson says:
Dec 24, 2016 6:23 PM
I’m sure the money ball moron is the most thrilled. Too bad the Santa Clara Social Justice Warriors will get first overall now.
==================
The money ball guys are probably the only ones in Cleveland that are unhappy. But they and you should take heart, never underestimate the Niners ability to screw the pooch.
Well holy Browns
I could totally see celebrating that game if you’d outright beaten the other team.
You won b/c a FG kicker missed a FG.
What does someone do with a 1-15 game ball.
A win against a hapless Charger team that virtually gave the game away, again. Proving, once again, the terrible job McCoy has done. Special teams is another disaster thanks to John Spanos hiring on the cheap. Team takes after it’s head coach. Cleveland never gave up, Chargers don’t have what it takes to win the close one’s. Rivers desperately heaves up passes to receivers no one can name and with no running game there’s no hope on offense. Just waiting to hear Chargers fire McCoy, if they have the guts. One of the worst owners in NFL.
Am I missing something here?
Cavs win a title, Indians go to the WS, Browns win one game. What a year for Cleveland sports!
Glad they got at least one. The fans deserved at least one win for enduring this rebuild.
The FANS should get game balls…they bought tix and actually showed up with BROWNS GEAR ON cheering their team on…ALL SEASON LONG…
Let’s not forget there were several games at the beginning of the season Cleveland could have won. There not as bad as their record, but like many other teams they need a QB.
You get a car!… You get a car!… You get a car!
Handing a game ball to a coach who leads a 1 win team and Joe Thomas crying after finally winning a game! Factory of sadness lives!
Great result today for a team that never quit. They probably have the least talent of any team to take the field in the last decade, but they have the right coach, and some key pieces to build on.
And if they need a new OC next year, McCoy will probably be available….
The greatest win in the history of Cleveland was when the Browns moved to Baltimore. They shed the stink of failure and became the best organization in professional sports. The Browns are a joke and get beaten like one twice a year by the Ravens.
Wow! This is like when Rex Ryan plays the Patriots!
Wow, everyone this my game ball for a 1-15 Season…..
Everyone gets a trophy since, you know, winning ONE game in an NFL season means you’re special … well, I suppose it is if you play for the Browns. Lol.
I’m happy………… it wasn’t beautiful but many games aren’t. The Browns have lots of holes to fill and I simply hope they draft well in April.
and hopefully, the lions knock out green bay next sunday. then i can tell all my packer fan co-workers.. “dont feel bad, they played as many games as the browns did”
This wasn’t about the team, it was about the fans. They showed up big to support a winless team on Christmas Eve and stayed to the end. Respect.
Did Lebron play ?
I never imagined a day that I would feel elated for winning one game. I’ve seen some bad Browns team the past 20 years or so. I’m not sure why I am still following this team. Oh well. Go Browns!
The Browns win one game this year – and it’s their Super Bowl. Lol.
It’s a Christmas Miracle!