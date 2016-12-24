Hue: “Everybody gets game balls” after Browns finally win

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 6:20 PM EST

Browns Coach Hue Jackson is now 1-14 in his first year on the job, and at least for now that probably feels like 14-1.

“I [didn’t] want [0-16] next to any of our names associated with this organization,” Jackson said after Saturday’s game, per the team’s official transcript. “We got that monkey off our back.”

The Browns held on to beat the Chargers, 20-17, after blocking a field goal in the final four minutes and seeing another Chargers’ field goal sail wide right as time expired. The Browns hadn’t won in over a calendar year — not even in the preseason — and their new coaching staff and front office finally got to celebrate a victory.

“It still was not easy, as you can see,” Jackson said. “It is a grind for us, but that is the kind of game I knew it would be. Our players kept fighting, and we were able to get it done.

“Today, everybody gets game balls. The whole organization gets game balls because they did a good job. It was a fight to the finish. That is the way it is when you have not won a game. You have to find a way to win one. It does not matter how you win it. Just win it.”

Jackson said he didn’t have a good view of Josh Lambo’s final field goal but heard the home crowd react.

“I knew something good happened for us,” he said. “Today was a good day for the Browns.

“[Getting a win] validates the work, all the hard work that these guys put in. You have to give them something back. That is what they get back is wins and losses. When you work as hard as this group has to try to win a game and you keep fighting through, it says a lot about our team, our coaches. No one has ever given up. I know sometimes it does not look as good we want to, but we have stuck to it and kept fighting. Just trying to do everything we could to win and that is what you see tonight.”