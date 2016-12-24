Mariota injured, carted off

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 3:14 PM EST

The Titans are in serious trouble.

They trail the Jaguars, 25-10, late in the third quarter. Making matters worse, trainers had to tend to Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota with 32 seconds left in the third quarter. It appeared to be a lower leg injury, and Mariota was carted off the field.

Trainers put an air cast on the right leg of Mariota. Matt Cassel replaced him.

The Titans forced a big turnover on a Chris Ivory fumble early in the third quarter but only got a field out of it. The Jaguars led at halftime, 19-7, and held the Titans under 100 total yards in the first half.

After two more Jason Myers field goals in the third quarter, the Jaguars are very much in charge. The Titans are 8-6 and would set up an AFC South championship game vs. the Texans next week with a win, but it looks like things in that division could get very interesting.