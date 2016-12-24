Jaguars jump out to early 10-0 lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 1:23 PM EST

Maybe Gus Bradley was just holding the Jaguars back. Or whatever.

The Jaguars got the ball first and scored first Saturday, capping an impressive drive with a Blake Bortles touchdown pass to Marqise Lee. They got a quick stop, then drove for a field goal and a 10-0 lead with about four minutes left in the first quarter.

Bortles was 3-of-3 passing for 50 yards on the first drive. The touchdown pass covered 21 yards.

A week after firing Bradley, the Jags are off to an inspired start. The 8-6 Titans came into the day tied for first place in the AFC South and need to wake themselves up, quickly.