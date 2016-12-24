Jon Gruden does, and doesn’t, make sense for the Rams

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 1:29 PM EST

When the Rams coaching vacancy emerged, several obvious names quickly emerged. One of those obvious names belongs to Jon Gruden.

The founder of the Fired Football Coaches Association has spent eight years at ESPN — one more than his entire time in Tampa. The subject of A-list speculation in the first few years after the Bucs abruptly terminated his contract, Gruden still has never pulled the trigger on a return.

As time passed, a couple of theories emerged: (1) Gruden maybe doesn’t want to return to coaching; and (2) teams maybe don’t really want him. Or, perhaps more accurately (and in fairness to Gruden), they don’t want him badly enough to offer him the kind of money and power that would get him to leave behind huge money at ESPN, rock-star status on Monday Night Football, and nothing beyond his control that could get him fired, such as salary cap limitations, stupid penalties, bad calls, and unlucky bounces.

With the Rams opening, something feels a little different. For the first time in a long time, it makes sense to tie Gruden to the job. It also makes sense for the Rams and Gruden to not do a deal.

On the “makes sense” side of the ledger are the following realities.

First, Gruden has sizzle. And in the land of sizzle, that’s as important if not more important than what he’d actually do by way of winning games and pursuing championships. With Rams owner Stan Kroenke soon to be receiving the green light to sell premium products to his new stadium, Kroenke needs the kind of excitement that landing Gruden would provide.

Second, Raiders fans love Gruden. Plenty of Raiders fans are in Los Angeles. Gruden’s presence could get plenty of L.A. Raiders fans interested in the L.A. Rams.

Third, Gruden has won a Super Bowl, and he knows offense. The Rams need someone who knows offense to get the most out of rookie quarterback Jared Goff, second-year running back Todd Gurley, and perennially underachieving receiver Tavon Austin.

Fourth, Gruden has worked with Rams COO Kevin Demoff. If the two men have a strong relationship and if Gruden has no designs on rendering Demoff irrelevant or unemployed, Gruden could be the lone big name who won’t try to big time Demoff.

Fifth, Gruden also has worked with Washington president Bruce Allen. And Allen possibly could be lured to L.A. in the role as General Manager, giving him more day-to-day operational involvement than he currently has — and a much bigger platform with the other team his father once coached.

Sixth, big personalities tend to get bored, and they tend to wear out their welcome. At some point, Gruden could fall out of love with his current job, and/or his current job could fall out of love with him. That time could be now.

Now for the list that appears under “doesn’t make sense”:

First, Gruden arguably was overrated as a coach. He won a Super Bowl with a defense built by Tony Dungy and run by his top lieutenant, Monte Kiffin. Gruden also finished his seven-season run in Tampa only two games over .500 in the regular season.

Second, Gruden’s players didn’t exactly love him. When he was fired in Tampa, defensive end Simeon Rice called Gruden a “scumbag” publicly. No other current or former players rushed to Gruden’s defense.

Third, Gruden has never shown the ability or inclination to develop a young quarterback, gravitating instead toward veterans who already know what they need to do in order to be successful.

Fourth, Gruden may not think much of Jared Goff. Sure, Gruden acts like he like Goff, but one of the knocks on Gruden as a broadcaster is that he acts like he likes everybody, presumably to avoid burning bridges back to the NFL if/when he decides to return.

Fifth, from Gruden’s perspective, the fit may not make sense because the expectations will be high, the talent may not allow him to quickly get over (or close to) the bar, and the NFC West (currently dominated by the Seahawks) may be too hard to navigate. As one league insider put it, with a twist on the old Mark Twain saying, it’s better to not coach and be perceived an overrated coach than to coach again and confirm it.

Sixth, the fact that Gruden and Demoff previously worked together could be an impediment to a reunion. The habit of connecting dots typically overlooks the possibility that people who once were colleagues may have no desire to do that again.

Gruden recently has said that he has “no intentions” to coach, and that he’s focused only on the final Monday Night Football game of the year. Intentions can and will change; in this case, Gruden’s choice of words allows him to eventually take the Rams job and say just that.

For now, his best play is to be coy, and to maximize both opportunities. That way, he gets the best possible deal if he leaves — and the best possible deal if he stays.