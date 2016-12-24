Jordan Reed likely out, five days after being ejected

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 11:21 AM EST

On Monday night, Washington tight end Jordan Reed was thrown out of the game for throwing a punch. The good news is he won’t have to worry about being ejected again.

Per multiple reports, Reed is not expected to play at Chicago, due to a lingering shoulder injury.

The NFL fined Reed $9,115 as a result of his decision to punch a Carolina player in the face mask, which is never a good idea for someone who relies on the ability of his hands to function properly.

Reed has 61 catches for 646 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games this season, a significant drop from his career highs of 87-952-11.