Kam Chancellor hurts foot, Cardinals leading 7-0

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 5:24 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 20: Safety Kam Chancellor #31 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after intercepting a pass in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field on November 20, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Seahawks are going to be without safety Earl Thomas for the rest of the season and now his partner is on the sideline being checked out after hurting his foot.

Kam Chancellor left the game in the second quarter with the Cardinals winning 7-0 and was being examined on the sideline when Carson Palmer hit tight end Jermaine Gresham for a 34-yard gain that moved Arizona into position to add to their lead. Gresham would pick up a 15-yard taunting penalty a couple of plays later after taking his helmet off on the field during an animated conversation with Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, however, and the Cardinals had to punt.

The Seahawks will need to find a way to get their offense moving after four drives that have seen them punt twice, lose a fumble and miss a field goal. Poor pass protection has had a lot to do with the issues as Russell Wilson has already been sacked four times and hit on several other plays.

  1. seahawkz4life says: Dec 24, 2016 5:30 PM

    Seahawks look crappy

